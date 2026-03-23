Savannah shares cryptic update in Nancy Guthrie case; sheriff reveals exact timeline

The ‘Today’ show host posted a photo of a religious painting, bearing the words, “I believe, I believe.” She did not add any caption. However, her colleague Carson Daly showed support, writing, “I believe.”

Nancy Guthrie update: As the search for Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother entered its 50th day, the ‘Today’ show host shared a cryptic post on social media. On Sunday, the NBC broadcaster took to Instagram, to write: “I believe.” This indicates that there is still hope in the case. However, Pima County officials are yet to release new details on the alleged kidnapping suspect.

Guthrie family's urgent plea The family of Nancy Guthrie, meanwhile, renewed its appeal to the public. The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after she was last seen the previous evening. Authorities in Arizona believe she was taken from her home against her will.

In a newly shared statement, the Guthrie family called for “renewed attention” to the case and asked the public to revisit anything that might seem insignificant at first glance.

"We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case," the Guthrie family said. “Someone knows something. It's possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant.”

Read More: Did FBI quietly identify Nancy Guthrie suspect weeks ago? Legal expert's big claim, ‘Most likely scenario…’

Investigation sees few recent developments Earlier in the search, the FBI released images showing a masked individual at Guthrie’s front door on the night she disappeared. However, that person has not been identified, and investigators have not publicly named any suspects or persons of interest.

Savannah Guthrie balancing search and return to TV Amid the ongoing search, Savannah Guthrie has begun taking steps toward returning to her role on NBC’s Today show, though no official timeline has been announced.

Her colleague Jenna Bush Hager recently shared insight into Savannah’s mindset during this difficult period.

"She said that she has the intention to return to the show, even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it's also her home, and where she feels so loved, and she is beyond loved here," Hager said. “And so we're happy that she is home. I don't know when she's actually returning to the show, but she was here, and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

Pima County officials share timeline Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos gave a timeline. He told reporters that Nancy was last seen by family members at approximately 9:30 to 9:45 PM when her family dropped her off at her home.

"She was last seen by family at 9:45 and 9:30, 9:45. And did they see her in the home?" a reporter asked Nanos. He said ‘Yes’.