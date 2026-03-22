Did FBI quietly identify Nancy Guthrie suspect weeks ago? Legal expert's big claim, ‘Most likely scenario…’

A US legal analyst has claimed that the FBI may have quietly identified a suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case weeks ago. Investigators, however, have not released any names in connection to the potential abduction of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother. This image made from video provided by FOX News Digital shows Savannah Guthrie, right, her sister Annie Guthrie, left, and her brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni, Monday, March 2, 2026, visiting a tribute to their mother Nancy Guthrie. (FOX News Digital via AP) (AP)

There is quite some material in federal hands, including surveillance footage of a masked man and a pair of gloves found near Nancy’s house, which were later ruled out as being connected to the case. However, legal analyst Chad D Cummings believes that the fact that officials have released so little information to the public despite the volume of material they have is strategic.

In an interview with The Mirror US, Cummings said, "This case, to date, has been theater and optics management: The gloves. The thumbnails. The doorbell footage held for a week. The cameras captured people on the property in the days before the abduction."

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"Each release followed the same pattern: wait for public criticism to crest, then feed the press a development that sounds significant but leads nowhere. The question is why. At least three possibilities exist, in my opinion, and none of them are comforting,” he added.

Chad D Cummings shares three possibilities Cummings explained that the initial scenario in the one he considers most probable.

"The first is that the FBI identified the suspect weeks ago and is building a federal case that requires time, grand jury proceedings, and sealed indictments. If so, Nanos is prevaricating when he says no suspect has been identified (though perhaps he is being kept in the dark), and the drip feed of dead-end evidence exists to buy the bureau time without alerting the target. I believe this is the most likely scenario."

Cummings said that a second scenario involves the suspect being "is connected to someone with institutional protection, whether in law enforcement, local government, or an intelligence." He added that this would suggest "the investigation has stalled because of internal institutional pressure or 'national security' reasons."

"There is historical precedent for this, particularly when the FBI is involved,” he noted.

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Cummings then presented a third explanation for the probe’s sluggish progress.

"The third is that Nanos and the FBI have nothing, know they have nothing, and are feeding the press a rotation of non-developments to avoid the political consequences of admitting that an 84-year-old woman was taken from a wealthy enclave and they cannot explain how or by whom after several weeks of intensive effort," he said.

"This would be particularly embarrassing given the prevalence of public and private CCTV cameras and ubiquitous geolocation data available to law enforcement (often without even needing a warrant) in 2026,” Cummings added.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, however, previously said the investigation is “growing.” “In terms of leads and working and getting out there, I’d say that’s growing, yeah,” he said.