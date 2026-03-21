Nancy Guthrie update: FBI seeks answers about ‘property’ vacated before her disappearance; ‘they want the names of…’
As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its seventh week, investigators are probing an unoccupied property near her residence, suspecting a deliberate abduction.
Federal investigators are currently inquiring about an unoccupied property located near Nancy Guthrie’s residence in Arizona, as the search for the missing 84-year-old enters its seventh week, as per new report.
Authorities have stated that they suspect Guthrie was the target of a deliberate abduction, a hypothesis that has led to increased examination of whether the crime was premeditated.
Recent investigative efforts imply that agents are revisiting previous lines of inquiry. FBI agents have reportedly returned to the Catalina Foothills area where Guthrie disappeared in the early hours of February 1, engaging with residents by knocking on doors and posing new questions.
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie probe: Big update on ‘suspicious’ activity reports in her neighborhood
Nancy Guthrie search: FBI revisits Catalina Foothills area
According to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, investigators are currently concentrating on a nearby property that was abandoned shortly before Guthrie's disappearance.
Entin, who has been reporting from the area for several weeks, stated that agents are not implying that the vacant house is directly connected to the crime. Rather, it seems to be one of multiple avenues of probe being explored as the inquiry progresses.
"I have confirmed through sources that the FBI has been back in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood over the last 24 hours or so, going back to neighbors' houses and asking more questions," Entin said on his podcast, Brian Entin Investigates.
"There's one neighbor who moved out before Nancy disappeared, and they have been asking more questions about that situation. Not to say that that has anything to do with what happened, but that is something that the FBI agents are asking about."
‘Investigators are looking for specific details’
According to Entin, authorities are also questioning locals about other residences that are being built and asking for the names of contractors and employees who worked in the region in the days and weeks preceding Guthrie's disappearance.
Entin continued, "Investigators are looking for specific details rather than general information, indicating a broad effort to retrace activity in the neighborhood."
"And I'm talking about like specifics, like they want the names of all the contractors and workers who are working on those houses. And I saw the construction while I was there, just driving around. There are several houses under construction in the area. So that to me is an interesting new nugget.”
Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, who hosts the Today show, was last seen on January 31 after being taken to her residence following a family dinner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More