Nancy Guthrie update: FBI seeks answers about ‘property’ vacated before her disappearance; ‘they want the names of…’

Federal investigators are currently inquiring about an unoccupied property located near Nancy Guthrie’s residence in Arizona, as the search for the missing 84-year-old enters its seventh week, as per new report. In the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, investigators are examining an abandoned property near her home. (savannahguthrie/Instagram)

Authorities have stated that they suspect Guthrie was the target of a deliberate abduction, a hypothesis that has led to increased examination of whether the crime was premeditated.

Recent investigative efforts imply that agents are revisiting previous lines of inquiry. FBI agents have reportedly returned to the Catalina Foothills area where Guthrie disappeared in the early hours of February 1, engaging with residents by knocking on doors and posing new questions.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie probe: Big update on ‘suspicious’ activity reports in her neighborhood

Nancy Guthrie search: FBI revisits Catalina Foothills area According to NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin, investigators are currently concentrating on a nearby property that was abandoned shortly before Guthrie's disappearance.

Entin, who has been reporting from the area for several weeks, stated that agents are not implying that the vacant house is directly connected to the crime. Rather, it seems to be one of multiple avenues of probe being explored as the inquiry progresses.

"I have confirmed through sources that the FBI has been back in Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood over the last 24 hours or so, going back to neighbors' houses and asking more questions," Entin said on his podcast, Brian Entin Investigates.

"There's one neighbor who moved out before Nancy disappeared, and they have been asking more questions about that situation. Not to say that that has anything to do with what happened, but that is something that the FBI agents are asking about."

‘Investigators are looking for specific details’ According to Entin, authorities are also questioning locals about other residences that are being built and asking for the names of contractors and employees who worked in the region in the days and weeks preceding Guthrie's disappearance.

Entin continued, "Investigators are looking for specific details rather than general information, indicating a broad effort to retrace activity in the neighborhood."

"And I'm talking about like specifics, like they want the names of all the contractors and workers who are working on those houses. And I saw the construction while I was there, just driving around. There are several houses under construction in the area. So that to me is an interesting new nugget.”

Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, who hosts the Today show, was last seen on January 31 after being taken to her residence following a family dinner.