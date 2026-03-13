Kyler Murray-Cardinals deal: How much does Arizona owe the new Vikings QB?

After parting ways with the Arizona Cardinals, quarterback Kyler Murray has quickly landed a new opportunity. The former No. 1 overall pick has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings while Arizona will still be paying most of his remaining salary.

How much do the Arizona Cardinals owe Kyler Murray? After his release, the Cardinals are still on the hook for a large portion of Murray’s contract. He was due $36.8 million for the 2026 season and reports say Arizona will pay about $35.5 million of that amount.

Because of this situation, the Vikings will only pay Murray the veteran league minimum for his one-year contract. This means Minnesota gets an experienced quarterback at a very low cost, while the Cardinals still pay most of his salary.

Murray’s contract with Minnesota also reportedly includes a no-tag clause. This means the team cannot place the franchise tag on him next year, so he will be able to become a free agent after the season unless he and the Vikings agree to a new contract before then.

Also Read: LeBron James injury update: Lakers get unfortunate news for Chicago Bulls game

Murray has spent seven seasons with the Cardinals after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft following his Heisman Trophy win at University of Oklahoma.

He made an immediate impact in his rookie season, throwing for 3,722 yards and 20 touchdowns which earned him AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Murray later made the Pro Bowl in back-to-back seasons and helped Arizona start the 2021 season with a 7-0 record.

Across his time in Arizona he finished with 20,460 passing yards, 121 touchdowns and 60 interceptions in 87 starts.

Also Read: Kyler Murray celebrates Vikings stint with epic post; JJ McCarthy warned about QB room

Murray joins Vikings after Cardinals exit The deal with the Minnesota Vikings came just one day after Kyler Murray was officially released by the Arizona Cardinals. Minnesota was already seen as a likely destination after teams like the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons signed other veteran quarterbacks.

With the Vikings, Murray is expected to compete with J.J. McCarthy for the starting quarterback job. McCarthy struggled during his first season as the starter in 2025, which could give Murray a chance to earn the role.

(With AP inputs)