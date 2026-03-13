LeBron James injury update: Lakers get unfortunate news for Chicago Bulls game

The status of LeBron James is drawing major attention ahead of the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls on March 12. As tip-off gets closer, many fans are waiting for an update on whether the veteran superstar will return to the court.

The Lakers are set to host the Bulls at Crypto.com Arena but much of the focus before the game is on James and his place on the injury report. The veteran forward has missed several recent games after dealing with multiple physical issues, including a right hip contusion and ongoing left foot arthritis. These problems have kept him sidelined since early March.

Because of these injuries, the Lakers have listed him as ‘questionable’ on the official injury report ahead of the game against Chicago. The team is currently trying to keep its momentum during the NBA regular season.

When will LeBron James return? LeBron James could return to the Lakers lineup soon but no official date has been confirmed yet. The team has been monitoring his condition on a day-to-day basis which means his availability for upcoming games, including the matchup with the Bulls will likely be decided shortly before tip-off.

The four-time NBA champion has missed several games recently while recovering from different physical issues. According to Fox Sports, James has already taken part in workouts and team activities, suggesting that his return could happen soon if his body responds well to treatment and recovery.

Lakers injury report The Lakers currently have four players listed on the injury report ahead of the game against Chicago: