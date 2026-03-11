'BAM BAM BAM': LeBron James blown away by Bam Adebayo's record-breaking 83-point explosion
Bam Adebayo's performance marked the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history.
Bam Adebayo erupted for a stunning 83 points, propelling the Miami Heat to a 150-129 blowout of the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
This incredible performance marks the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history, surpassing Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game for the Los Angeles Lakers against Toronto in 2006, and trailing only Wilt Chamberlain’s iconic 100-point game against the New York Knicks in 1962.
“I wish I could relive it twice,” Adebayo said afterward.
LeBron James reacts
LeBron James took to X to react to Adebayo’s historic night.
NBA players and analysts in disbelief
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks wrote, “Bro, what?"
Paul Pierce, the Hall of Fame legend from the Boston Celtics, reacted, "Wait a minute Bam got what."
The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov added, “Only 14 teams have taken more free throws in a game this season.”
Game summary
Bam Adebayo erupted for 83 points, leading the Miami Heat to a 150-129 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.
He scored 31 in the first quarter, 43 by halftime, and 62 through three quarters, surpassing LeBron James’ Heat record of 61 points and even Kobe Bryant’s 81-point mark. Adebayo finished 20-of-43 from the field, 7-of-22 from three, and set an NBA record with 36-of-43 free throws.
Despite missing several key players, Miami (37-29) extended their winning streak to six games. Simone Fontecchio added 18 points.
For Washington (now nine straight losses), Alex Sarr scored 28, Will Riley added 22, and Jaden Hardy contributed 17.
Up next
Wizards: Visit Orlando on Thursday.
Heat: Host Milwaukee on Thursday.
