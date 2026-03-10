Raiders make massive roster overhaul; Nakobe Dean, Kwity Paye, among big additions

The Las Vegas Raiders launched one of the busiest days of the NFL offseason on Monday, reshaping their roster with a wave of signings, trades and re-signings as the franchise attempts to rebound from last season’s disappointing 3–14 record.

Among the most notable additions were linebacker Nakobe Dean and edge rusher Kwity Paye, both signed to three-year deals as the team aggressively targeted defensive upgrades. Las Vegas also brought in linebacker Quay Walker, adding another young playmaker to the middle of the defense as part of a major overhaul on that side of the ball.

The team’s flurry of moves extended across the roster. Las Vegas agreed to terms with wide receiver Jalen Nailor, retained cornerback Eric Stokes, and traded for Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson in an effort to bolster a secondary that struggled with consistency last season. Defensive end Malcolm Koonce was also brought back on a one-year deal.

But perhaps the biggest move of the day came in the trenches.

The Raiders reached an agreement with three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum on a three-year, $81 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press. The contract includes $60 million in guaranteed money and makes Linderbaum the highest-paid interior offensive lineman in the NFL at an average of $27 million per season, according to overthecap.com.

Las Vegas desperately needed help along the offensive line after one of the league’s worst performances up front last season. The Raiders surrendered an NFL-high 64 sacks and finished last in rushing production, averaging just 77.5 yards per game and 3.57 yards per carry.

Injuries also played a major role in those struggles. Left tackle Kolton Miller, widely considered the team’s best offensive lineman, appeared in only four games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury. With Miller expected to return and Linderbaum anchoring the middle, the Raiders now have two cornerstone pieces to build their line around.

Linderbaum spent the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens and has developed into one of the most reliable centers in football. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the fifth-best center among 40 players at the position.

His arrival could also benefit third-year interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who showed flashes of promise but dealt with injuries and inconsistency early in his career. Powers-Johnson entered last season competing for the starting center role before losing the job to Jordan Meredith during training camp and shifting to guard.

With the Raiders releasing veteran guard Alex Cappa last week, the path now appears clear for Powers-Johnson to take on a larger role along the offensive line.

“Can’t wait to get to work,” Powers-Johnson wrote on social media following the Linderbaum signing.

The Raiders’ defensive moves were equally aggressive. Dean, Walker and Paye give Las Vegas a much-needed injection of speed and versatility in the front seven, while Johnson and Stokes provide additional depth and experience in the secondary.

Additional draft capital is also on the way after the Raiders agreed to trade star defensive end Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens last week, acquiring the No. 14 overall pick in the process.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith is also expected to be released as part of the ongoing reset.

Raiders’ additions today C Tyler Linderbaum: 3-years, $81M

LB Quay Walker: 3-years, $40.5M

LB Nakobe Dean: 3-years, $36M

WR Jalen Nailor: 3-years, $35M

Kwity Paye: 3-years, $48M

CB Eric Stokes: 3-years, $30M

DE Malcolm Koonce: 1-year, $11M

Trade for CB Taron Johnson

(With AP inputs)