Did Maxx Crosby fail physical? Why Baltimore Ravens 'backed out' of trade with Las Vegas Raiders; first details
The Baltimore Ravens backed out of their trade deal with Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby, sparking immense buzz among NFL fans.
The Raiders released a statement about the decision regarding the 28-year-old, which was shared by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” they wrote on X.
Many wondered whether Crosby had failed his physical.
Did Maxx Crosby fail physical?
Fans on X asked whether the defensive end had failed his physical.
“Maxx Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens due to his knee injury resulting in Baltimore backing out of the deal,” one remarked. Another added “Maxx Crosby on dope ? How you fail the physical after tlkn bout bringing a championship to Baltimore.”
Yet another said “Physicals are usually the very first item on the agenda when a player arrives. If he's been in town for a few days why the hell did they wait until today for testing?.”
Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Crosby did not pass the physical.
“Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources. The Ravens get their first round picks back,” she said on X and added “After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical.”
“Crosby will remain a Raider for now as other teams can weigh any potential risk that comes with trading for him,” the NFL Insider continued.
The two sides had agreed on Friday to send Crosby to the Ravens for two first-round picks. All NFL trades need players to pass a physical before they become official. While trades can be agreed to, they cannot be finalized until the opening of the new league year, which comes on Wednesday at 4 pm ET.
However, reports indicated that the Ravens were not comfortable assuming the risk that comes with Crosby's knee. His health has remained a topic of discussion for some months. Crosby finished the season through a knee injury, before the Raiders shut him down with two games in hand. He had left knee surgery in January and claimed the procedure had been successful.
Crosby, 28, has been a Pro Bowl selection each of the past five seasons and was twice named a second-team All-Pro. He registered 10 sacks in 15 games for the Raiders last season and has 69.5 sacks in 110 career games (104 starts).
(With Reuters inputs)
