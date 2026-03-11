Did Maxx Crosby fail physical? Why Baltimore Ravens 'backed out' of trade with Las Vegas Raiders; first details

The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday backed out of their trade deal with Las Vegas Raiders for Maxx Crosby, sparking immense buzz among fans. The Raiders released a statement about the decision regarding the 28-year-old, which was shared by ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter. “The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby. We will have no further comment at this time,” they wrote on X.

Many wondered whether Crosby had failed his physical. Did Maxx Crosby fail physical? Fans on X asked whether the defensive end had failed his physical. “Maxx Crosby failed his physical with the Ravens due to his knee injury resulting in Baltimore backing out of the deal,” one remarked. Another added “Maxx Crosby on dope ? How you fail the physical after tlkn bout bringing a championship to Baltimore.” Also Read | ‘Fully encouraging’: Key Taylor Swift factor in Travis Kelce's decision to not retire; Mahomes, Chiefs pumped Yet another said “Physicals are usually the very first item on the agenda when a player arrives. If he's been in town for a few days why the hell did they wait until today for testing?.” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that Crosby did not pass the physical. “Maxx Crosby did not pass his physical today, per sources. The Ravens get their first round picks back,” she said on X and added “After Maxx Crosby underwent testing today at the Ravens’ facility, Baltimore made the decision as an organization that it could not move forward with the deal based on the results of the medical.”