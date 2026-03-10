‘Fully encouraging’: Key Taylor Swift factor in Travis Kelce's decision to not retire; Mahomes, Chiefs pumped

After months of uncertainty about his future, Travis Kelce is reportedly returning to the Kansas City Chiefs for his 14th NFL season. Multiple reports say that the veteran tight end will not transfer to other teams, despite interest. However, what many fans don't know is there is an interesting Taylor Swift angle in Kelce's decision.

The 36-year-old TE is considered a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. However, he add a dull last season, where the Chiefs failed to even make the playoffs - a first since Kelce and Mahomes first joined Andy Reid and co. He finished with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

Travis Kelce is set to marry Taylor Swift this year. His long-time girlfriend and, now fiancee, has reportedly influenced his decision to return for a 14th year.

Taylor Swift’s influence on Kelce’s decision While some analysts believed Kelce might retire as he prepares for the next chapter of his personal life, Pat McAfee suggested Swift’s influence may actually have pushed him in the opposite direction.

McAfee discussed Kelce’s future on his show, saying, “He has not said anything to confirm these sources, but I believe his relationship with Taylor Swift is only going to make him better. For the long haul.”

“His career’s already certified… Travis Kelce should be in the conversation of the greatest tight end of all time.” And he’s set up for life financially “regardless of who he is dating,” McAfee further noted.

“But I think he sees Taylor kill it… continue to kinda grow, continue to strive, continue to try and get better. And I think they work together off of that…. a beautiful kindred spirit that can motivate each other. When two greats are good together, it’s good for society. It’s certainly good for the Chiefs… I’m pumped for it man," the ESPN personality added.

Swift's work ethic Swift’s schedule over the past few years has been one of the busiest in entertainment. While traveling the globe for her record-breaking Eras Tour, the singer released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. At the same time, she was already writing and preparing her next project, The Life of a Showgirl, which debuted in October.

Beyond recording music, she also produced and directed music videos tied to singles from both albums.

What Kelce said about Taylor Swift? Kelce himself has made it clear that Swift has never pressured him to step away from the sport. Instead, he says she has been fully supportive of his decision to keep playing.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” Kelce told Stephen A. Smith on his show in January. “She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams. Personally, I think that’s the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you.”

Mahomes, Chiefs pumped Meanwhile, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to Kelce's move by posting photos of them on social media.

