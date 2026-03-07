Maxx Crosby to Ravens: Winners and losers in the latest trade move. What it means for Raiders, Lamar Jackson

The NFL offseason has already produced a major blockbuster, with the Las Vegas Raiders trading star edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Multiple reports indicate the Ravens agreed to send two first-round picks, the No 14 selection in 2026 and another first-rounder in 2027, to Las Vegas. The trade cannot officially become final until the start of the new league year next Wednesday, but the agreement is already in place.

Crosby had signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Raiders just a year earlier, making the move both expensive and significant for Baltimore.

Why the Ravens made the move - Winner Baltimore entered the offseason with a glaring need for pass rush production. The Ravens struggled to pressure opposing quarterbacks last season, finishing near the bottom of the league in several defensive categories.

They were tied for 30th in sacks with just 30 and ranked 30th in hurry percentage and 31st in sack rate. Defensive tackle Travis Jones led the team with only five sacks.

Adding Crosby, who is one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers, instantly upgrades that weakness and gives first-year head coach Jesse Minter a centerpiece for his defensive system.

The move also provides insurance after Nnamdi Madubuike suffered a serious neck injury that wiped out his 2025 season and raised concerns about his long-term future.

A fresh start for Crosby - Winner For Crosby, the trade marks the end of a seven-season run with the Raiders in which he became the face of their defense.

During his time in Las Vegas, Crosby recorded 69.5 sacks and developed into one of the league’s most consistent pass rushers. However, the team struggled to translate his production into sustained success, going 42–68 in games he played and reaching the playoffs just once.

Reports late last season suggested tension between Crosby and the franchise as the Raiders began shifting toward a rebuild. The trade now gives the defensive star an opportunity to compete for a championship with a perennial contender.

Raiders shift focus toward rebuilding - Winners From Las Vegas’ perspective, the trade signals a clear pivot toward building around offense and their expected new franchise quarterback.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick, which is widely expected to be used on Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. By acquiring Baltimore’s 2026 first-round pick as well, the Raiders now possess additional premium draft capital to accelerate their rebuild.

The team can use those picks to strengthen the offensive line and receiving corps as new head coach Klint Kubiak attempts to reshape the roster.

How the deal affects the rest of the league The trade has consequences beyond the two teams involved.

For the Ravens, adding Crosby strengthens a defense that already competes in a division stacked with elite pass rushers, including Myles Garrett in Cleveland and TJ Watt in Pittsburgh.

For quarterbacks around the league, especially within the AFC North, the move means facing another dominant defensive threat - Losers.

Meanwhile, teams that were rumored to be pursuing Crosby, including the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, now have to look elsewhere for pass-rushing help - Losers.

Free agency market impact Crosby’s move could also reshape the edge rusher market.

With him off the board before free agency opens, Trey Hendrickson now becomes one of the most attractive pass rushers potentially available. Teams looking for defensive reinforcements will likely turn their attention toward him and other players such as Jaelan Phillips.

AFC West quarterbacks get relief Crosby’s departure also changes the dynamic within the AFC West.

For years, quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix had to face Crosby twice per season. With him now heading to Baltimore, that particular divisional challenge disappears.