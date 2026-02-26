Lakers hire ex-Virginia coach Tony Bennett as draft advisor

The Los Angeles Lakers hired former Virginia coach Tony Bennett as an NBA draft advisor on Wednesday. HT Image

Bennett, a three-time NCAA national Coach of the Year, retired from coaching in October 2024.

He guided the Cavaliers to a national championship in 2018-19 and won four ACC Coach of the Year nods.

"We're thrilled and honored to welcome Tony as an advisor to the Lakers basketball operations department," Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said. "As we refine and build out our NBA draft and scouting processes, we could think of no better basketball mind than Tony Bennett to have as a resource. Tony's track record of forming culture, with high-character, high-skill and high-IQ players is revered and respected across all basketball circles. Tony will be an incredible asset to our basketball leadership, to our scouts and to our draft department as a whole. We are truly excited."

Bennett, 56, compiled a record of 364-136 at Virginia from 2009-24. He was 69-33 at Washington State from 2006-09.

"When Rob and I began talking, what stood out to me was the chance to help out such a storied organization," Bennett said. "The Lakers carry a tradition that speaks for itself, so to be connected to it and assist Rob and the Lakers in any way I can is exciting."

Bennett's teams produced 13 players who were selected in the NBA draft, including former NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, two-time NBA 3-point percentage leader Joe Harris and current players De'Andre Hunter , Ty Jerome , Ryan Dunn and Trey Murphy III .

