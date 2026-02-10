Nancy Guthrie case: Did Savannah's brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni and sister Annie receive the ransom note? What we know
Some social media posts claimed that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and sister Annie received the ransom notes. Here's the truth.
Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31. The 84-year-old woman is believed to have been kidnapped for ransom from her Arizona home more than a week ago. Nine days into a round-the-clock search, investigators have not identified any suspect or person of interest, and no proof of life has surfaced since her disappearance.
Also Read: Savannah Guthrie vs Annie Guthrie net worth: Who is richer? A comparison of their assets and properties
Ransom notes
At least two ransom notes have come under scrutiny by police and the FBI. In the second note, alleged kidnappers demanded $6 million, setting a deadline of 5 p.m. Monday, which has since passed.
Some social media posts claimed that Savannah’s brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, and sister Annie received the ransom notes.
The truth
Both notes were initially delivered to news outlets.
“Multiple ransom notes have been sent out to the media, including one that was sent to us,” said reporter JJ McKinney of KGUN9, one of Arizona outlets to receive a purported ransom note.
“In the letter, the potential kidnappers demanded that the Guthries pay them $6 million before this Monday,” McKinney added.
Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni did, however, receive fake ransom text messages from imposter Derrick Callella after Nancy went missing
Callella, from Hawthorne, California, was arrested Thursday. He has been charged with “transmitting a demand for ransom in interstate commerce without disclosing his identity and utilizing a telecommunications device with the intent to abuse, threaten, or harass a person.”
“The Department of Justice will protect victims and families at all costs, and grief profiteers will be held accountable,” US Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in a press release. “This case came together in under 24 hours because of the coordinated work of the FBI, local law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More