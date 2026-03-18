Cesar Chavez row: Will California, Arizona, Texas and Utah observe Cesar Chavez Day on March 31? What we know

Uncertainty surrounds observances of Cesar Chavez Day this year after major organisations pulled out of celebrations citing unspecified allegations against late labour leader Cesar Chavez. Chavez, born in Arizona in 1927, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 alongside leaders including Dolores Huerta. (AP)

The day, marked annually on March 31 to honour Chavez’s birth, is traditionally observed across several US states, including California, Arizona and parts of Texas. However, recent developments have cast doubt over the scale and nature of this year’s events.

Why are events being cancelled? According to CNN, the United Farm Workers (UFW), the union Chavez co-founded, has withdrawn from all scheduled celebrations after learning of what it described as “deeply troubling allegations.”

“We have not received any direct reports, and we do not have any firsthand knowledge of these allegations,” the union said, adding that some details are “not our story to tell or our place to comment on.”

CNN reported it has not reviewed the allegations or spoken to any alleged victims, and the UFW has not provided further specifics.

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The Cesar Chavez Foundation said it was “deeply shocked and saddened” and is working with leaders in the farmworker movement to respond and support those potentially affected.

Which states are affected? While California continues to officially recognise the holiday, established in 1995, some events tied to the day have been cancelled in multiple states, including Texas and Arizona.

In Arizona, Governor Katie Hobbs has indicated the state will not recognise the commemorative holiday this year, according to a CNN affiliate. Several local events in Texas cities such as Houston, San Antonio and Corpus Christi have also been called off.

There is no clear indication that all states observing the day, including Utah, will uniformly cancel recognition, but participation appears fragmented.

Chavez’s legacy Chavez, born in Arizona in 1927, co-founded the National Farm Workers Association in 1962 alongside leaders including Dolores Huerta. The group later became the United Farm Workers, advocating for better wages and working conditions through nonviolent protest.

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Following his death in 1993, his legacy was cemented through state and national recognition, including a 2014 proclamation by Barack Obama marking March 31 as Cesar Chavez Day.

However, the recent allegations have prompted calls for accountability. The UFW and the Chavez Foundation said they are establishing confidential channels for individuals to report harmful experiences.

Juan Jose Gutierrez, a longtime collaborator, told CNN the news was an “utter disappointment,” adding that if proven, the claims could deal “a blow to his legacy.”