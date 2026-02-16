Edit Profile
    US federal holidays 2026: When are the official days off? | See list

    In 2026, the US will observe 11 federal holidays, impacting federal offices and banks.  

    Updated on: Feb 16, 2026 2:29 PM IST
    By Prakriti Deb
    Americans observing the federal calendar in 2026 will mark 11 official holidays recognized by the US government. These dates often bring closures of federal offices, courts, and many banks, though private businesses and employers ultimately decide whether workers receive the day off or holiday pay.

    Federal holidays apply to federal government offices and employees. (Getty Images via AFP)
    One of the earliest long weekends of the year arrives in February with Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of the month. The holiday originally honored George Washington, whose birthday falls on February 22, but has since evolved to also recognize Abraham Lincoln and the legacy of all US presidents.

    Below is the full list of US federal holidays for 2026, according to The Independent:

    Full list of 2026 US federal holidays

    • New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1
    • Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr: Monday, January 19
    • Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16
    • Memorial Day: Monday, May 25
    • Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19
    • Independence Day: Saturday, July 4
    • Labor Day: Monday, September 7
    • Indigenous Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day: Monday, October 12
    • Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11
    • Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26
    • Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

    Do all workers get federal holidays off?

    Not necessarily. Federal holidays apply to federal government offices and employees, but private-sector businesses set their own policies.

    Some companies close for major holidays, while others remain open and may offer additional pay to employees working those days.

    Why Presidents’ Day dates change

    Presidents’ Day is scheduled for the third Monday in February, meaning it rarely falls on Washington’s actual birthday.

    The modern observance honors multiple presidents and provides a three-day weekend for many Americans.

    Other notable dates in 2026

    While not federal holidays, several widely observed occasions appear on the calendar:

    • Valentine’s Day: February 14
    • Easter: April 5
    • Mother’s Day: May 10
    • Father’s Day: June 21
    • Halloween: October 31
    • New Year’s Eve: December 31
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
