US federal holidays 2026: When are the official days off? | See list

Americans observing the federal calendar in 2026 will mark 11 official holidays recognized by the US government. These dates often bring closures of federal offices, courts, and many banks, though private businesses and employers ultimately decide whether workers receive the day off or holiday pay. Federal holidays apply to federal government offices and employees. (Getty Images via AFP)

One of the earliest long weekends of the year arrives in February with Presidents’ Day, observed on the third Monday of the month. The holiday originally honored George Washington, whose birthday falls on February 22, but has since evolved to also recognize Abraham Lincoln and the legacy of all US presidents.

Below is the full list of US federal holidays for 2026, according to The Independent:

Full list of 2026 US federal holidays New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr: Monday, January 19

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 16

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19

Independence Day: Saturday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 7

Indigenous Peoples’ Day / Columbus Day: Monday, October 12

Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25

Do all workers get federal holidays off? Not necessarily. Federal holidays apply to federal government offices and employees, but private-sector businesses set their own policies.

Some companies close for major holidays, while others remain open and may offer additional pay to employees working those days.

Why Presidents’ Day dates change Presidents’ Day is scheduled for the third Monday in February, meaning it rarely falls on Washington’s actual birthday.

The modern observance honors multiple presidents and provides a three-day weekend for many Americans.

