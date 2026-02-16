Is the stock market open on Presidents Day 2026? Updates on NYSE, Nasdaq and more

US financial markets pause trading each year to observe federal holidays, and Presidents Day is one of them. The holiday, officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, now widely observed as a tribute to US presidents, and has been recognized federally since 1879. Regular trading resumes on Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Here’s what investors should know about market operations on Monday, Feb 16, 2026, per local time.

Markets closed for the federal holiday Major US exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are closed in observance of Presidents Day. The bond market is also shut for the holiday.

NYSE: Closed

Nasdaq: Closed

S&P 500 & Dow Jones Industrial Average: Not trading, as they track listed securities

Bond markets: Closed Regular trading resumes on Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026. Presidents Day closures are routine, and trading activity typically resumes at normal hours the following day.

Also Read: Presidents’ Day 2026: What's open and what's closed? All on banks, post offices, bond markets

Why markets close on Presidents Day Presidents Day is one of several federal holidays when US markets halt operations. The holiday remains officially named Washington’s Birthday because Congress never formally changed the designation.

Market closures on federal holidays ensure consistency across trading systems and allow financial institutions to observe national observances.

Also Read: Is USPS closed on Presidents' Day? Check holiday hours for DHL, FedEx, UPS and more

Here's the 2026 US stock market holiday schedule:

According to USA Today, after Presidents Day, markets are scheduled to close on the following dates: