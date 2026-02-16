Is the stock market open on Presidents Day 2026? Updates on NYSE, Nasdaq and more
Here’s what investors should know about market operations on Presidents Day.
US financial markets pause trading each year to observe federal holidays, and Presidents Day is one of them. The holiday, officially known as George Washington’s Birthday, now widely observed as a tribute to US presidents, and has been recognized federally since 1879.
Here’s what investors should know about market operations on Monday, Feb 16, 2026, per local time.
Markets closed for the federal holiday
Major US exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, are closed in observance of Presidents Day. The bond market is also shut for the holiday.
- NYSE: Closed
- Nasdaq: Closed
- S&P 500 & Dow Jones Industrial Average: Not trading, as they track listed securities
- Bond markets: Closed
Regular trading resumes on Tuesday, Feb 17, 2026. Presidents Day closures are routine, and trading activity typically resumes at normal hours the following day.
Why markets close on Presidents Day
Presidents Day is one of several federal holidays when US markets halt operations. The holiday remains officially named Washington’s Birthday because Congress never formally changed the designation.
Market closures on federal holidays ensure consistency across trading systems and allow financial institutions to observe national observances.
Here's the 2026 US stock market holiday schedule:
According to USA Today, after Presidents Day, markets are scheduled to close on the following dates:
- Good Friday: April 3
- Memorial Day: May 25
- Juneteenth: June 19
- Independence Day (observed): July 3
- Labor Day: Sept. 7
- Thanksgiving Day: Nov 26 (early close Nov 25)
- Christmas Day: Dec 25 (early close Dec 24)
When markets are closed, stock trades cannot be executed until the next trading session. Investors may still place orders through brokerages, but they will be processed once markets reopen.
