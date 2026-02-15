Presidents’ Day 2026: What's open and what's closed? All on banks, post offices, bond markets
Presidents’ Day 2026 falls on February 16, prompting federal office closures, bank and market shutdowns.
Presidents’ Day 2026: This year, the President’s Day falls on February 16, Monday. It is a federal holiday which is celebrated on the third Monday of February. The day honors US presidents and is widely recognized across the country, with federal offices closed and many state agencies observing the holiday.
What will be closed on Presidents’ day
Federal and state government offices including courts and most public agencies will be closed.
All US Post Office locations will be closed and there will be no regular mail delivery on Monday. Mail service will resume on Tuesday, February 17.
Most major banks such as Capital One, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Chase, M&T Bank, KeyBank and CitiBank will be closed.
The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will not operate.
US bond markets will also be closed on Monday.
Most Colorado K-12 public schools will not hold classes (families should confirm with their local district).
Regular trash and recycling collection services will be suspended.
What will remain open on Presidents’ day
ATMs, online banking and mobile banking apps will continue to function.
Online USPS services will still be available for customers.
Most grocery stores, retail shops, restaurants and pharmacies will remain open, though some may have reduced hours.
UPS will operate regular pickup and delivery services and UPS Store locations will be open.
FedEx pickup and delivery services will run, and FedEx Office locations will be open, though some services may follow a modified schedule.
UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations may face a one-day delay due to the USPS closure.
History of Presidents’ Day
The holiday was first created in 1879 to celebrate the birthday of George Washington. It was originally observed on February 22 which is his actual birthday. In 1971, the date was moved to the third Monday of February as part of a law that shifted several federal holidays to Mondays. Although it is commonly known as Presidents’ Day today, the official federal name remains “Washington’s Birthday” in section 6103 (a) of Title 5 of the United States Code. Over time, the holiday has come to honor all American presidents, past and present.
