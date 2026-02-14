Is the IRS closed on Presidents Day 2026? What taxpayers need to know

Taxpayers planning to work on their returns over the long holiday weekend may need to adjust their plans. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be closed on Presidents Day, which falls on Monday, Feb 16, 2026. Once reopened, IRS helplines are generally available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm local time. (Getty Images via AFP)

Presidents Day is one of 11 federal holidays observed each year. The holiday honors George Washington, whose birthday is Feb 22 but is officially observed on the third Monday in February.

IRS offices and phone lines closed Because the IRS is a federal agency, its offices will not be open on the holiday. According to TODAY citing a spokesperson, both IRS offices and phone lines will be closed on Monday, Feb 16, per local time.

The agency will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Feb 17. This means taxpayers will not be able to speak with a live representative or visit a local IRS office till then.

Expect higher call volumes after the holiday The period following Presidents Day is typically one of the busiest times during tax season. According to the TODAY report, callers in the two weeks after the holiday may face hold times of 15 minutes or longer before reaching a tax assistant.

Once reopened, IRS helplines are generally available Monday through Friday from 7 am to 7 pm local time. Residents of Alaska and Hawaii follow Pacific time, while helplines in Puerto Rico operate from 8 am to 8 pm local time.

How to get help while the IRS is closed Although offices and call centers will be shut on Feb 16, as well as on weekends, taxpayers can still access resources online. The IRS website provides self-service tools, filing guidance and answers to common tax questions.

For phone assistance after the holiday, individual taxpayers can call 800-829-1040, while businesses can reach the IRS at 800-829-4933.

According to TODAY, before calling, taxpayers should have their Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer ID number, filing status, last year’s return and any IRS correspondence ready to help streamline the process.