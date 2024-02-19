Presidents’ Day 2024: History, significance, best sales and what's open & closed on federal holiday

Presidents' Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February in the United States, with Americans enjoying a relaxing three-day weekend and plenty of holiday sales and bargains. On this day, Americans honor the late President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12.(Unsplash)

Initially established in 1879, the holiday is formally known as "Washington's Birthday" in honor of America's first president, George Washington, who was born on February 22 in 1732.

On this day, Americans also honor the late President Abraham Lincoln, who was born on February 12 in 1809.

History, significance & celebrations: Honoring Washington and Lincoln

While at least a dozen states officially commemorate the third Monday of February as “Washington and Lincoln's Birthday”, other twelve states call it "Presidents' Day." In 1971, Congress set Washington's birthday and numerous other holidays on Mondays to provide long holiday weekends.

Washington and Lincoln remain among the most prominent figures in American history, Presidents' Day is celebrated as a day to commemorate the efforts and lives of all of the country's chief executives. Legislators who disagree with this position argue that it undermines the accomplishments of presidents such as Washington and Lincoln by merging them with lesser-known ones.

Many Americans pay tribute to the first president by visiting his statues around the United States, like the Washington Monument in Washington.

Washington and Lincoln's likenesses, as well as those of Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt, are etched in stone at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

Presidents' Day: A 3-day federal holiday

This year, Presidents' Day is being celebrated on Monday, February 19. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act grants employees a three-day holidays known as Memorial Day, Presidents' Day, and Veterans Day, all starting from Mondays to avoid midweek shutdowns and add long weekends to the government calendar.

The act also allows stores and marketers to offer special Presidents' Day discounts.

Here's what's open and closed for the holiday in 2024.

Financial services: Since it is a federal banking holiday, so most bank branches will remain shut. However, TD Bank will provide its services on Monday.

Online banking and ATMs will be accessible.

Postal services: While USPS will not deliver mail on Presidents' Day, UPS and FedEx will continue to operate.

Government agencies: Non-essential government offices at all levels will be closed on the federal holiday. This includes departments of motor vehicles, city halls, courthouses, and several libraries.

Retail: Most big box merchants and supermarket stores, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Costco, will be open. Check with your local businesses and eateries to see what hours they are operating on Monday.

