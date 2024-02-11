 Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader

Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Ahead of Abraham Lincoln's birthday, here are some inspirational quotes by one of America's greatest presidents to boost your leadership and motivation

One of America's greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809 in Larue County, Kentucky, United States and his birthday is now celebrated as a poignant reminder of the enduring wisdom and leadership of the 16th president of the United States, who served only four years in the presidency, from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. With his words echoing through the annals of history and his life and legacy inspiring generations around the world, it is fitting to reflect on some of his most inspirational quotes ahead of his birth anniversary this Monday.

Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader (Photo by Twitter/CUNYCitizenship)
Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader (Photo by Twitter/CUNYCitizenship)

Here are some of Abraham Lincoln's inspirational quotes that resonate with timeless truths and principles to boost your leadership and motivation in the upcoming week:

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now
  1. “Whatever you are, be a good one.”
  2. “I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.”
  3. “Nearly all men can stand adversity but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.”
  4. “In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years.”
  5. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
  6. “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
  7. “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”
  8. “Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves.”
  9. “Character is like a tree and reputation like a shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.”
  10. “I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.”

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On