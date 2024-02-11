Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader
Ahead of Abraham Lincoln's birthday, here are some inspirational quotes by one of America's greatest presidents to boost your leadership and motivation
One of America's greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809 in Larue County, Kentucky, United States and his birthday is now celebrated as a poignant reminder of the enduring wisdom and leadership of the 16th president of the United States, who served only four years in the presidency, from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. With his words echoing through the annals of history and his life and legacy inspiring generations around the world, it is fitting to reflect on some of his most inspirational quotes ahead of his birth anniversary this Monday.
Here are some of Abraham Lincoln's inspirational quotes that resonate with timeless truths and principles to boost your leadership and motivation in the upcoming week:
- “Whatever you are, be a good one.”
- “I am a slow walker, but I never walk back.”
- “Nearly all men can stand adversity but if you want to test a man's character, give him power.”
- “In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years.”
- “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”
- “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”
- “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.”
- “Those who deny freedom to others, deserve it not for themselves.”
- “Character is like a tree and reputation like a shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.”
- “I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.”