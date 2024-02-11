One of America's greatest presidents, Abraham Lincoln was born on February 12, 1809 in Larue County, Kentucky, United States and his birthday is now celebrated as a poignant reminder of the enduring wisdom and leadership of the 16th president of the United States, who served only four years in the presidency, from 1861 until his assassination in 1865. With his words echoing through the annals of history and his life and legacy inspiring generations around the world, it is fitting to reflect on some of his most inspirational quotes ahead of his birth anniversary this Monday.

Abraham Lincoln's birthday: Inspirational quotes by the leader (Photo by Twitter/CUNYCitizenship)