Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C vandalised with 'Free Gaza' graffiti, investigation underway

The National Parks Service has said that Lincoln Memorial was vandalised with "Free Gaza" graffiti on Wednesday, December 20. The destruction was seen in the Lincoln Memorial Circle and the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C. The National Parks Service has said that Lincoln Memorial was vandalised with "Free Gaza" graffiti recently (REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades - used as representational image)(REUTERS)

“National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning, though it may take multiple treatments over several days to remove all of it," an agency spokesperson said, according to NBC News. "The steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool are closed to visitors while the conservation work takes place.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst has said that by Wednesday, nearly all the latex and spray paint from the area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool had been removed by conservators.

The National Parks Service has said that Lincoln Memorial was vandalised with "Free Gaza" graffiti on Wednesday, December 20. The destruction was seen in the Lincoln Memorial Circle and the Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C.

“National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning, though it may take multiple treatments over several days to remove all of it," an agency spokesperson said, according to NBC News. "The steps on the west side of the Reflecting Pool are closed to visitors while the conservation work takes place.”

NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst has said that by Wednesday, nearly all the latex and spray paint from the area around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool had been removed by conservators.

|#+|

The incident is now being investigated. Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the United States Park Police tip line at (202)379-4877 or e-mail USPP_tipline@nps.gov.

The Washington Monument was vandalised with inappropriate words and paint back in September 2022 too.

The U.S. Park Service told ABC News, "National Park Service conservators have begun the process of removing the paint this morning.” It added that cleaning the place may require several treatments over many days.

This is not the first time a landmark in the nation's capital has been defaced. Demonstrators spray-painted "Free Palestine" on multiple statutes in Lafayette Square, across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House back in November. Specialised processes had to be applied to remove the paint at the time.

Meanwhile, it has been reported by Hamas' government media office that an estimated 20,000 people have been killed in Gaza since the Hamas-Israel conflict began after the October 7 attack. Among them are 8,000 children and more than 6,000 women. About 6,700 people reportedly remain missing.