US bank holidays 2026: Complete federal holiday list, bank closures, and observed dates

With 2026 approaching, families, workers, and businesses can now plan ahead using the official US bank and federal holiday schedule. These are the days when the Federal Reserve, most banks, government offices, and many schools close. Planning around these dates helps you avoid unexpected closures and make the most of long weekends, travel, or special traditions. Full list of US bank holidays in 2026, including federal holidays and observed closure dates(REUTERS)

In 2026, there are 11 federal holidays officially recognized across the United States. These holidays provide time off for government employees and are widely observed by private employers, but keep in mind that some companies may have their own schedules. When a holiday falls on a weekend, it’s sometimes observed on a nearby weekday to ensure a weekday closure.

Complete list of U.S. bank holidays in 2026

New Year’s Day: Thursday, January 1, 2026

A celebration of the start of the year, this day marks the first closure of 2026.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, January 19, 2026

Honoring the civil rights leader, this third Monday gives many people a long weekend.

Washington’s Birthday (Presidents’ Day): Monday, February 16, 2026

Often called Presidents’ Day, this holiday commemorates George Washington’s birth and is also on the third Monday of February.

Memorial Day: Monday, May 25, 2026

Observed on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors fallen military personnel and officially starts the summer season.

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Friday, June 19, 2026

This holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States and is a growing, culturally significant day of reflection and celebration.

Independence Day: Saturday, July 4, 2026 (observed Friday, July 3)

Because July 4 falls on a Saturday in 2026, many banks observe the holiday on Friday, July 3.

Labor Day: Monday, September 7, 2026

Celebrating American workers, this first Monday of September gives another long weekend.

Columbus Day: Monday, October 12, 2026

Known also in some places as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, this day commemorates Christopher Columbus’s landing in the Americas.

Veterans Day: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

A mid-week holiday to honor military veterans for their service to the nation.

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 26, 2026

One of the most widely celebrated holidays in the U.S., Thanksgiving brings families together for a traditional feast.

Christmas Day: Friday, December 25, 2026

Ending the year with one of the most celebrated holidays, Christmas Day is observed on December 25.

These dates reflect the Federal Reserve and federal government calendar that banks typically follow. Keep in mind that some banks and financial markets may also adjust hours around these holidays.