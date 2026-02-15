Presidents’ Day 2026: Date, history and 5 interesting facts about federal holiday

Presidents’ Day 2026: Presidents’ Day 2026 will be observed on Monday, February 16. It is a federal holiday celebrated every year on the third Monday of February. The day honors US presidents and the federal offices, with many state agencies will be closed across the country. Presidents' Day 2026: Date, history and interesting facts (Pexels)

As it’s a federal holiday, all the federal workers get the day off. Additionally, many businesses and schools also offer the days off.

Why is Presidents’ Day celebrated? The holiday was first created in 1879 to celebrate the birthday of George Washington. It was originally observed on February 22 which is his actual birthday. In 1971, the date was moved to the third Monday of February as part of a law that shifted several federal holidays to Mondays. While it is commonly known as Presidents’ Day today, the official federal name remains “Washington’s Birthday” in section 6103 (a) of Title 5 of the United States Code. Over time, the holiday has come to honor all American presidents, past and present.

5 interesting facts about Presidents’ Day you didn’t know Washington did not make a big deal of his birthday According to the TIME, Historical records suggest that George Washington did not pay much attention to his own birthday. Domestic accounts from Mount Vernon show no evidence of large celebrations or regular family events.

Retail promotions boosted the popularity of Presidents’ Day holiday After the holiday was moved to a Monday in 1971, retailers began using the long weekend to run special promotions. By the 1980s, “Presidents’ Day Sales” had become a common marketing trend across the US often featuring patriotic images like American flags or Mount Rushmore in advertisements and it became the major sales event of the year.

Cherry pie is loosely connected to the holiday Cherry pie is often associated with Presidents’ Day because of the well-known but fictional story that George Washington chopped down a cherry tree as a child. Even though the story is not historically true, it helped build a tradition linking the holiday with cherry pie. Over the years, this connection has continued more as a cultural idea than a widespread custom.

Also Read: Presidents’ Day 2026: What's open and what's closed? All on banks, post offices, bond markets

The Senate continues to read the Farewell Address In 1796, near the end of his second term, Washington chose not to run again and announced his decision in a public letter known as his “Farewell Address.” This set the example of a two-term presidency which was later added to the Constitution. Every year, the Senate selects one member, alternating parties to read the full 7,641 word address during a session. The tradition began on February 22, 1862. After the reading, the senator signs a black leather-bound book and adds short remarks.

Lincoln became associated with the holiday According to TIME, while debating the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, some lawmakers suggested renaming the holiday Presidents’ Day to honor both Washington and Abraham Lincoln whose birthday is on February 12. Lincoln was already widely celebrated for preserving the Union and advancing the Emancipation Proclamation. “Lincoln became the symbol of the Union and the symbol of personal sacrifice, when he died in office,” says Kastor. Although Congress did not officially change the name in 1968, today many Americans now see the holiday as honoring more than one president.

What are the other federal holidays this year? May 25, 2026 is Memorial Day.

June 19, 2026 is Juneteenth National Independence Day.

July 3, 2026 is Independence Day (Observed).

September 7, 2026 is Labor Day.

October 12, 2026 is Indigenous Peoples' Day.

November 11, 2026 is Veterans Day.

November 26, 2026 is Thanksgiving Day.

December 25, 2026 is Christmas Day.