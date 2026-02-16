Is USPS closed on Presidents' Day? Check holiday hours for DHL, FedEx, UPS and more

On Monday, most postal services will remain closed in observance of Presidents' Day. The United States Postal Service (USPS) will remain closed, and some courier operators, such as FedEx, will have limited operations on January 16. Some, such as UPS and DHL will remain open. Representational image. (AFP)

The USPS, which is a federal agency, does not operate on federal holidays. Almost all services of the USPS will stay closed on President's Day 2026, except the Priority Mail Express, which operates 365 days a year. Local USPS mail kiosks and lobbies may remain open, but mail dropped off won't be picked up before Tuesday.

Will FedEx Operate On President's Day? FedEx will run 'modified service' on President's Day, FedEx's 2026 holiday calendar states. Modified service means "Early on-call pickups and drop box pickups (including Drop Box closure) in some areas," the website states. Check with your local office to find out the timings.

Additionally, FedEx Freight will be closed, while FedEx Office, FedEx Custom Critical and FedEx Logistics will run as usual.

Will DHL Operate On President's Day? The 2026 holiday schedule for DHL does not include President's Day, January 16. DHL will thus run normal pick-up and delivery on Monday, and their schedule will not be affected by the federal holiday.

Will United Parcel Service (UPS) Operate On Monday? United Parcel Service (UPS) will operate on Presidents’ Day. UPS pickup and delivery services are available, and The UPS Store locations are generally open, though some transit services tied to the federal holiday (like UPS Ground Saver and UPS Mail Innovations) may take an extra business day.

History Of President's Day: Why Is It Observed? Presidents’ Day is observed on the third Monday of February to honor U.S. presidents. It was originally created to celebrate George Washington’s birthday. Over time, it evolved into a broader observance recognizing the presidency itself and often includes honoring Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday also falls in February.

The holiday was moved to the third Monday of February in 1971 to create a long weekend under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.