Quote of the day by Abraham Lincoln: ‘Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today'

Lincoln was widely known for being a pragmatic leader and a man of action. Under his leadership, the United States sailed through one of the most turbulent times in the history of the country, which was the American Civil War.

Today’s quote of the day is taken from his notes for a law lecture, circa July 1, 1850. It reads: “Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today.”

He served in the White House from 1861 to 1865, when he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre in Washington on April 14. Lincoln is known for his role in abolishing slavery in the United States, leading the country through the American Civil War and defeating the southern Confederacy.

There are very few people in history who need no introduction, and Abraham Lincoln is certainly one of them. The 16th president of the United States was born on this day, February 12, 1809, in Kentucky.

While he never wavered on his principles, Lincoln always adapted his methods to changing circumstances. The preservation of the Union of States and the abolishment of slavery were hard fought and earned, and that required the person at the helm to have a clear vision and the ability to take prompt action. That is the spirit that is reflected in Lincoln’s quote, “Leave nothing for tomorrow which can be done today.”

The sentence mentions two things in particular. The first is something that is to be done. One should always have a clear sight of their goal, or identify the work that needs to be done. The second part insists that the individual does the work right away, without procrastinating.

The fact that Lincoln was a wartime hero makes itself obvious in this quote. Time lost is lost forever, and making every moment count was exactly what his country needed from Lincoln at the time. He certainly did it well, as is evident from history.

Why is the quote relevant today? Lincoln’s quote is relevant both on a personal level and in a broader international sphere.

On the personal level, it nudges individuals not to get distracted from the work at hand and to quit procrastinating. With our senses being overwhelmed with visuals and information all through the day, distractions come easily. But instead of letting problems lie for another day, the quote urges us to first find a solution.

On a greater scale, cities, states, countries, and the world itself are plagued with problems to be solved, injustices to be addressed, and inequalities to be balanced. The quote drives home the importance of tackling pressing matters with urgency instead of meandering and leaving everything to be sorted in the unknown future.