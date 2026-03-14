Who is Idress Vinay Solomon? California man charged for attacking TSA workers, seriously injuring Dallas cop

A man from California has been federally charged following an alleged assault on two officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and for seriously injuring a police officer from Dallas at Dallas Love Field Airport, as per officials, Fox News reported. California man federally charged for assaulting TSA officers and injuring a Dallas police officer at Love Field Airport. (DOJ)

Who is Idress Vinay Solomon? Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, hailing from Oakland, California, could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail after being accused of assaulting a federal officer and causing bodily harm.

Solomon carried a ticket for a Southwest Airlines flight to Oakland International Airport on March 10, as per a federal complaint submitted on Wednesday.

Prosecutors stated that Solomon arrived at the airport security checkpoint lacking identification and was instructed by a TSA officer to proceed to an alternate lane for identification via the agency’s ConfirmID process, according to Fox News.

According to the complaint, Solomon allegedly became “verbally disruptive and aggressive” when the process was unable to confirm his identity.

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US Attorney issues statement against Soloman's ‘violent conduct’ In a statement, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said, “Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas.”

“We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public’s safety while traveling.”

Solomon is accused of punching a TSA officer in the back of the neck after the officer requested a supervisor.

Solomon did not obey orders As per a complaint, the Dallas Police Department was called to the scene, where Solomon allegedly punched one of the officers several times in the face, resulting in a significant orbital blowout fracture to the officer’s left eye that necessitated hospital treatment.

Following his arrest, Solomon is accused of intentionally “spitting saliva” onto a cop's right arm while the officers were trying to place him into a police vehicle, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors have stated that Solomon did not comply with lawful verbal commands and persisted in yelling and resisting the officers.