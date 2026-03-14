Who is Idress Vinay Solomon? California man charged for attacking TSA workers, seriously injuring Dallas cop
Idress Vinay Solomon from California faces up to 20 years in prison for allegedly attacking TSA and police officers during identification check.
A man from California has been federally charged following an alleged assault on two officers of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and for seriously injuring a police officer from Dallas at Dallas Love Field Airport, as per officials, Fox News reported.
Who is Idress Vinay Solomon?
Idress Vinay Solomon, 33, hailing from Oakland, California, could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail after being accused of assaulting a federal officer and causing bodily harm.
Solomon carried a ticket for a Southwest Airlines flight to Oakland International Airport on March 10, as per a federal complaint submitted on Wednesday.
Prosecutors stated that Solomon arrived at the airport security checkpoint lacking identification and was instructed by a TSA officer to proceed to an alternate lane for identification via the agency’s ConfirmID process, according to Fox News.
According to the complaint, Solomon allegedly became “verbally disruptive and aggressive” when the process was unable to confirm his identity.
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US Attorney issues statement against Soloman's ‘violent conduct’
In a statement, US Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Ryan Raybould said, “Violent conduct perpetrated against TSA and law enforcement officers will never be tolerated in the Northern District of Texas.”
“We will prosecute such offenses to the fullest extent to seek justice for the victims here and to deter others from resorting to aggressive attacks against officers responsible for ensuring the public’s safety while traveling.”
Solomon is accused of punching a TSA officer in the back of the neck after the officer requested a supervisor.
Solomon did not obey orders
As per a complaint, the Dallas Police Department was called to the scene, where Solomon allegedly punched one of the officers several times in the face, resulting in a significant orbital blowout fracture to the officer’s left eye that necessitated hospital treatment.
Following his arrest, Solomon is accused of intentionally “spitting saliva” onto a cop's right arm while the officers were trying to place him into a police vehicle, according to the complaint.
Prosecutors have stated that Solomon did not comply with lawful verbal commands and persisted in yelling and resisting the officers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More