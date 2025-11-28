Oakland explosion update: Scary visuals emerge amid reports of injuries in Maine - Watch

Dozens of Maine Department of Public Safety officers and fire marshals responded to an explosion in Oakland on Thursday. Lieutenant Aaron Turcotte, a troop commander with Maine State Police, as per News Center Maine, confirmed that the Maine State Fire Marshal's office had responded to the scene. It is unclear what caused the explosion. A massive explosion was reported in Oakland, Maine(Unsplash)

Meanwhile, locals shared photos and videos of the explosion on social media. An alert page posted about a second alarm fire at 10 Lakeview Drive. The fire reportedly started from an explosion. Multiple injuries are feared.

“OAKLAND, ME (KENNEBEC COUNTY) | *2ND ALARM* | 10 LAKEVIEW DRIVE | 2ND ALARM REQUESTED FOR A WORKING HOUSE FIRE STARTED FROM AN EXPLOSION. MEDEVAC REQUESTED FOR A BURN VICTIM WITH MULTIPLE INJURIES,” the alert page noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Oakland is a town of about 6,000 north of Augusta, near Waterville and Colby College.

This comes a day after a late-night explosion in Eugene’s Santa Clara neighborhood left two people severely injured, according to Eugene Springfield Fire. Crews were first dispatched around 11:45 PM local time to the 3900 block of River Road, where they arrived to find a heavily damaged shop engulfed in flames. The fire had already spread to nearby trees, prompting an immediate defensive response, according to fire officials and dispatch logs.

While working the scene, firefighters located a resident suffering from extensive burns. That individual was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

Roughly 30 minutes later, just after midnight, responders discovered a second burn victim inside an apartment on the 100 block of Santa Clara Avenue, about 1.5 miles from the original explosion site. This person was also listed in serious condition and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze quickly. The cause of both the explosion and the fire is now under investigation by the Lane Fire Authority.