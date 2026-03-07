Texas tornado watch: Fort Worth, Dallas, Paris, Denton and Mount Pleasant on alert; check map
Tornado warnings issued across North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth, and parts of northern Oklahoma. Several cities are under a tornado watch now.
Multiple areas on north Texas, including Fort Worth, Dallas, were placed on a tornado warning along with parts of northern Oklahoma on Monday. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado watch for Paris, Wichita Falls, Dallas (the Fort Worth region), Denton, Mount Pleasant and Sherman.
The NWS placed northern Texas under a warning till 10pm CT. The update states that "a couple" of strong tornadoes possible, with scattered hail up to the size of a tennis ball. Scattered gusts of up to 70mph are also expected to prevail, the update added.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More