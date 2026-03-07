Oklahoma tornado path: Large twister in Bristow, scary scenes in Tulsa, Bixby and Union City

The storm also poses risks along Interstate 44, particularly between mile markers 202 and 218.

Communities in or near the potential path include Sand Springs, Sapulpa, Mannford, Tulsa and Keystone State Park. Residents in nearby areas such as Bristow, Kellyville and Bixby were also urged to remain alert as sirens sounded across parts of the region.

The tornado warning remains in effect until 6:30 p.m. CST for northeastern Creek County and west-central Tulsa County.

A confirmed tornado was reported Friday evening in northeastern Creek County as severe weather swept across parts of Oklahoma, prompting warnings for communities along the storm’s path. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Tulsa said the tornado was spotted around 5:45 PM CST about six miles northwest of Kellyville and moving northeast at roughly 30 mph.

Hazards reported by weather officials According to the National Weather Service, the storm is capable of producing a damaging tornado along with quarter-sized hail.

Officials warned that flying debris could pose a serious threat to anyone caught outside. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed, and significant damage to roofs, windows and vehicles is possible. Tree damage is also expected in affected areas.

Emergency shelter guidance issued Weather officials emphasized that a tornado had already been observed on the ground and urged residents to seek shelter immediately.

People in the warning area were advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. Anyone outdoors, in vehicles or in mobile homes should seek the nearest substantial shelter to protect themselves from flying debris.

