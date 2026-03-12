Iran drone attack warning in California a ‘false flag’? FBI's West Coast alert sparks buzz; ‘Mossad is…’

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an alert for the United States' West Coast cities, warning about a possible Iranian drone strike. A boulevard in California. (Representational) (X and Lord Sear on Instagram)

The FBI sent an alert to law enforcement in California and other West Coast cities, warning that a possible strike in retaliation for the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The attack was reported by ABC News through exclusive access.

However, thousands of people on social media speculated that the warning could be a false flag attack orchestrated by Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad.

A false flag attack is an operation carried out by one group but made to look like it was done by another group, usually to mislead people or justify retaliation. Examples of such attacks include Operation Northwoods, launched by the United States Department of Defense in 1962.

Michael Rctenwald, a member of the Mises Caucus of the Libertarian Party and a former professor, wrote on X: "If Iran attacks California, or if Mossad pulls a false flag in America, it’s all because the US serves 'Israel'."