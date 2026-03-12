Iran drone attack warning in California a ‘false flag’? FBI's West Coast alert sparks buzz; ‘Mossad is…’
The FBI warned West Coast authorities of a possible Iranian drone strike after US-Israel attacks on Iran; online users speculated about a Mossad “false flag.”
On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an alert for the United States' West Coast cities, warning about a possible Iranian drone strike.
The FBI sent an alert to law enforcement in California and other West Coast cities, warning that a possible strike in retaliation for the recent US-Israeli strikes on Iran. The attack was reported by ABC News through exclusive access.
However, thousands of people on social media speculated that the warning could be a false flag attack orchestrated by Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad.
A false flag attack is an operation carried out by one group but made to look like it was done by another group, usually to mislead people or justify retaliation. Examples of such attacks include Operation Northwoods, launched by the United States Department of Defense in 1962.
Michael Rctenwald, a member of the Mises Caucus of the Libertarian Party and a former professor, wrote on X: "If Iran attacks California, or if Mossad pulls a false flag in America, it’s all because the US serves 'Israel'."
“This is some BS. California didn't do anything. It's not Iran. This will be another Israel Mossad False Flag to blame on Iran. We are no longer Asleep. We know what it is,” wrote one.
“Very difficult for me to read this as anything but a potential false flag set up im ngl,” added another.
“So after we destroyed their navy and sunk all their ships Iran is going to sail an unidentified vessel across the world (the long way) to launch drones at California… Righhhhtttt👍🏻,” said one.
What The FBI Warning Stated
The FBI warning, reported exclusively by ABC News, was reportedly sent out to the law enforcement in all major West Coast cities. It asked them to be prepared for a potential Iranian drone attack in the coming days, amid the ongoing war with Iran.
“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert reportedly stated.
“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”
