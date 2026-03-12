Is California safe from potential Iranian drone strikes? FBI's ‘surprise attack’ warning sparks panic

The West Coast is on alert after a new warning suggested Iran could launch a drone attack on west US cities if tensions with the United States escalate. FBI warns of Iran drone threat to California (AFP/ representative image)

The alert, issued by the FBI, has raised concerns among security officials, especially in California where law enforcement agencies are reviewing their preparedness.

According to ABC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation recently warned police departments in California about a possible retaliation scenario involving drones.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert stated.

“We have no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack.”

The warning came around the same time the Trump administration launched military strikes against Iran. Iran has since carried out drone attacks against targets across the Middle East.

Officials worried about drones near the US-Mexico border US intelligence officials are also concerned about Mexican drug cartels using drones more often. Authorities worry the drones could be used to attack American personnel near the United States–Mexico border.

According to ABC News, a September 2025 bulletin says, “An uncorroborated report suggested that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border."

“This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

California authorities increase security and preparedness According to ABC News, the officials in California say they are working closely with federal and local agencies to monitor the situation. The office of Gavin Newsom said that the state is coordinating with security officials to protect communities.

“The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is actively working with state, local and federal security officials to protect our communities.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is maintaining an “elevated level of readiness” due to global tensions.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in recognition of current religious observances, the Department has continued increased patrols around places of worship, cultural institutions, and other prominent locations throughout the County," the department said in a statement.

“We have proactively reviewed our deployment plans, enhanced coordination with our patrol stations, and ensured that additional resources are available should they be needed.”

Officials noted that the alert did not explain how vessels carrying drones could get close enough to the US mainland.

However, intelligence agencies have long been concerned that equipment could be pre-positioned on ships at sea or on land in case the United States or Israel carried out strikes against Iran.