Cesar Chavez: What we know on the ‘unspecified’ allegations against late United Farm Workers leader

‘Serious’ allegations against late labor leader Cesar Chavez have raised concerns prompting United Farm Workers (UFW), an agricultural workers' union he co-founded, to skip this year’s Cesar Chavez Day events. UFW steps back from Chavez Day as serious allegations against Cesar Chavez surface (AP)

The explosive allegations were made public by UFW in a statement on Tuesday where they said they will not observe Cesar Chavez Day events on March 31 this year.

Chavez, a civil rights icon, co-founded UFW in 1962 and led it till his passing at the age of 66 in April 1993. The union still represents nearly 5,000 farm workers.

What are the allegations? The United Farm Workers has not provided any specific details or firsthand confirmation of the claims, saying it does not have direct reports. However, in a statement released on Tuesday, the union said it had learned that Chavez "behaved in ways that are incompatible with our organization's values."

The union described the allegations as falling into two categories, the family matters and something far more serious.

"Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on. Far more troubling are allegations involving abuse of young women or minors. Allegations that very young women or girls may have been victimized are crushing," the union stated.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation said it is working with the UFW to respond. "We are deeply shocked and saddened by what we are hearing," it said.

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What is the UFW doing about it? The union said it would not participate in any upcoming Cesar Chavez Day activities and is working to set up a formal, independent process to hear from those who may have been harmed.

"Over the coming weeks, in partnership with experts in these kinds of processes, we are working to establish an external, confidential, independent channel for those who may have experienced harm caused by Cesar Chavez during the early days of the UFW's history," the union said in a statement.

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Cesar Chavez Day is observed on March 31 and is a state holiday in California, Arizona, Washington and Utah. Chavez, who died in 1993, co-founded the UFW with activist Dolores Huerta in the 1960s.