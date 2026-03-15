What is queerbaiting? Harry Styles responds to allegations on SNL, kisses Ben Marshall | Watch video
During his SNL hosting, Harry Styles humorously tackled queerbaiting accusations.
Singer and actor Harry Styles addressed long-running accusations of “queerbaiting” during his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 14, turning the debate into a punchline before sharing an on-stage kiss with cast member Ben Marshall.
During the monologue, Styles acknowledged the discourse surrounding his public image and fashion choices. “People seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called queerbaiting,” he said on the show.
He then joked, “Did it ever occur to you that maybe you don’t know everything about me, Dad?”
Also Read: ‘This is huge’: SNL fans react to new JD Vance casting after Bowen Yang exit
Kiss joke on SNL stage
Later in the monologue, Styles joked about his new album titled “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” The singer clarified that despite the name, he does not actually want to kiss constantly.
Cast members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman briefly appeared during the bit and expressed mock disappointment.
When Ben Marshall then walked onto the stage, Styles leaned in and kissed him on the lips. After the moment, Styles joked, “Now that’s queerbaiting."
What is queerbaiting?
The term “queerbaiting” is often used to describe when celebrities, brands or fictional works adopt queer aesthetics or themes in ways that appear designed to attract LGBTQ+ audiences without confirming that identity or representation.
Also Read: Harry Styles announces Together Together Tour dates for 2026; it includes 30 nights in New York City. Check details here
According to USA Today, the label has sometimes been applied to public figures who embrace gender-fluid fashion or queer-coded imagery while not explicitly identifying as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Styles has previously faced such accusations due in part to his bold fashion choices, including a widely discussed 2020 cover for Vogue in which he wore a lace ballgown.
Styles returns as host and musical guest
Styles’ appearance marked his return to host and perform on Saturday Night Live. According to USA Today, the Grammy-winning singer recently made a surprise cameo during the March 7 episode hosted by Ryan Gosling.
During that earlier appearance, Styles joked that he was attending the show to “watch and get a feel for it” ahead of hosting the following week. Gosling later returned the favor by appearing briefly during Styles’ episode to introduce one of his musical performances.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More