What is queerbaiting? Harry Styles responds to allegations on SNL, kisses Ben Marshall | Watch video

Singer and actor Harry Styles addressed long-running accusations of “queerbaiting” during his hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 14, turning the debate into a punchline before sharing an on-stage kiss with cast member Ben Marshall. After the moment, Styles joked, “Now that’s queerbaiting." (Snippet from Saturday Night Live)

During the monologue, Styles acknowledged the discourse surrounding his public image and fashion choices. “People seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, and some people accused me of something called queerbaiting,” he said on the show.

He then joked, “Did it ever occur to you that maybe you don’t know everything about me, Dad?”

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