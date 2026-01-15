Harry Styles We Belong Together comeback picks steam; cryptic voice memo, texts surface

Harry Styles fans believe the superstar singer is set to make a stunning comeback. Days after a website called webelongtogether.com surfaced and billboards teasing a new song were seen across the US, an alleged voice memo has surfaced. Harry Styles has been teasing a comeback for weeks (X)

Some social media users claimed on Wednesday that they received text messages and a voice memo from ‘HSHQ’ (Harry Styles Headquarters), revealing alleged lyrics of ‘We Belong Together’. However, there is no official communication from Styles about a tour or any new release. Details remain unclear.

“You’re telling me my whole tl got a text from Harry Styles and I didn’t ???” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“waking up to harry styles sending us a voice audio on the text thing, LMFAOOO GIRL WHAT IS GOING ON” another one added. They also attached a screenshot of the alleged chat.