Harry Styles We Belong Together comeback picks steam; cryptic voice memo, texts surface
Harry Styles fans believe the superstar singer is set to make a stunning comeback. Days after a website called webelongtogether.com surfaced and billboards teasing a new song were seen across the US, an alleged voice memo has surfaced.
Some social media users claimed on Wednesday that they received text messages and a voice memo from ‘HSHQ’ (Harry Styles Headquarters), revealing alleged lyrics of ‘We Belong Together’. However, there is no official communication from Styles about a tour or any new release. Details remain unclear.
“You’re telling me my whole tl got a text from Harry Styles and I didn’t ???” one fan posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“waking up to harry styles sending us a voice audio on the text thing, LMFAOOO GIRL WHAT IS GOING ON” another one added. They also attached a screenshot of the alleged chat.
Last month, Styles posted an eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever on social media. The clip was from his last show of the tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023. It included fan reactions and also an extended segment of Harry playing piano live.
The video concluded with the words ‘We belong together’.
Meanwhile, Page Six cited sources to report that Styles has landed his second Madison Square Garden residency and will return to the stage in 2026. The pop star has not performed live since July 2023, when he wrapped up his ‘Love On Tour’.
Styles previously made history at MSG during a 15-night, sold-out residency in August and September 2022. That run earned him a permanent banner in the arena’s rafters, an honor shared with New York Rangers legends and legendary performers such as Billy Joel and Elton John.
If confirmed, the upcoming MSG engagement would mark Styles’ first live performances since the conclusion of his tour and his most high-profile move since releasing his last album, ‘Harry’s House’, in 2022.