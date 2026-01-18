‘This is huge’: SNL fans react to new JD Vance casting after Bowen Yang exit

Saturday Night Live returned from its winter hiatus on January 17, but the episode quickly sparked mixed reactions among viewers over a noticeable casting change. Fans reacted strongly after a new cast member took over the role of Vice President JD Vance, previously played by Bowen Yang. The episode opened with a political sketch spoofing Donald Trump and members of his administration. (X/ @@nbcsnl)

The NBC sketch comedy show resumed after its last pre-hiatus episode aired on December 20, which featured Ariana Grande as host and Cher as musical guest.

This week’s show marked the SNL debut of Finn Wolfhard as host, with A$AP Rocky appearing as the musical guest.

The episode opened with a political sketch spoofing Donald Trump and members of his administration. JD Vance was no longer being portrayed by Yang. Instead, the role was taken over by Jeremy Culhane, a cast member who joined SNL during its 51st season in 2025.

Yang exited the show midway through the season, ending a seven-season run. He had regularly portrayed Vance, making the recasting especially apparent.

Fans voice frustration and surprise Some fans expressed outright disappointment at Yang’s absence. One viewer wrote on X, “Wow, SNL really sucks without Bowen Yang!” Another admitted, “Damn I forgot Bowen left lol.”

Others reacted with confusion and shock at the new casting. Posts included “JEREMY CULHANE IS SNL’S NEW JD VANCE???? OH MY GOD,” and “I forgot Bowen was gone until I saw JD Vance and was like who tf is that.”