‘This is huge’: SNL fans react to new JD Vance casting after Bowen Yang exit
The return of Saturday Night Live featured a new cast member taking over the role of JD Vance from Bowen Yang.
Saturday Night Live returned from its winter hiatus on January 17, but the episode quickly sparked mixed reactions among viewers over a noticeable casting change. Fans reacted strongly after a new cast member took over the role of Vice President JD Vance, previously played by Bowen Yang.
The NBC sketch comedy show resumed after its last pre-hiatus episode aired on December 20, which featured Ariana Grande as host and Cher as musical guest.
This week’s show marked the SNL debut of Finn Wolfhard as host, with A$AP Rocky appearing as the musical guest.
The episode opened with a political sketch spoofing Donald Trump and members of his administration. JD Vance was no longer being portrayed by Yang. Instead, the role was taken over by Jeremy Culhane, a cast member who joined SNL during its 51st season in 2025.
Yang exited the show midway through the season, ending a seven-season run. He had regularly portrayed Vance, making the recasting especially apparent.
Fans voice frustration and surprise
Some fans expressed outright disappointment at Yang’s absence. One viewer wrote on X, “Wow, SNL really sucks without Bowen Yang!” Another admitted, “Damn I forgot Bowen left lol.”
Others reacted with confusion and shock at the new casting. Posts included “JEREMY CULHANE IS SNL’S NEW JD VANCE???? OH MY GOD,” and “I forgot Bowen was gone until I saw JD Vance and was like who tf is that.”
“JEREMY IS JD VANCE NOW WHOAAAAA,” read one comment. “JEREMY CULHANE NEW JD VANCE THIS IS HUGE,” read another.
Several viewers also shared brief messages expressing how much they miss Yang, including posts that simply read, “BOWEN YOU ARE MISSED.”
Bowen Yang explains exit
Yang, 35, addressed his decision to leave Saturday Night Live earlier this month on his Las Culturistas podcast with co-host Matt Rogers.
He said seven seasons felt like the right time to move on, explaining that changes in the entertainment industry have led many performers to stay longer than initially planned.
Yang added that he felt fortunate to leave the show on his own terms, after staying exactly as long as he wanted, The Mirror US reported.