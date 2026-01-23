Harry Styles announces Together Together Tour dates for 2026; it includes 30 nights in New York City. Check details here
At Harry Styles's tour, the special guests will include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, and Jamie xx, among others. Check all details here.
Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced dates for his tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his 4th solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared a post giving a glimpse of the cities in which he will perform. He captioned it, “Together, Together. 2026.”
Where will Harry Styles perform in 2026
The singer will perform in seven cities globally from May to December. As per the announcement, 'Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; 30 dates in New York City; and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.
Who will be the special guests at his concert
The special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.
More about the venues where Harry will perform
He will perform for 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Together Together will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. The 30 shows in Madison Square Garden are his only shows in the United States.
Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA
Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium
Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS
Sat Jul 18 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS
Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium
Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium
Here's when ticket sales will begin
Amsterdam: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET.
London: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT.
New York: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26 through October 9th shows. General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for October 10th through October 31st shows.
São Paulo: General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT.
Mexico City: General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST.
Melbourne: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT.
Sydney: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT.
About Harry's new album
Harry announced on Wednesday that his new single, Aperture, will be released this week. The song is set to drop on Thursday and will be the first track from his upcoming fourth album, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Last week, he also shared that the full album will be released on March 6. The record will feature 12 songs and is being produced by Kid Harpoon, who previously worked with Styles on his 2022 album Harry's House.
