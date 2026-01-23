Harry Styles announces Together Together Tour dates for 2026; it includes 30 nights in New York City. Check details here

The singer will perform in seven cities globally from May to December. As per the announcement, 'Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; 30 dates in New York City; and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced dates for his tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his 4th solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared a post giving a glimpse of the cities in which he will perform. He captioned it, “Together, Together. 2026.”

More about the venues where Harry will perform He will perform for 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Together Together will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. The 30 shows in Madison Square Garden are his only shows in the United States.

Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS

Sat Jul 18 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS

Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

Here's when ticket sales will begin Amsterdam: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET.

London: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT.

New York: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26 through October 9th shows. General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for October 10th through October 31st shows.

São Paulo: General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT.

Mexico City: General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST.

Melbourne: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT.

Sydney: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT.