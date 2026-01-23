Edit Profile
    Harry Styles announces Together Together Tour dates for 2026; it includes 30 nights in New York City. Check details here

    At Harry Styles's tour, the special guests will include Robyn, Shania Twain, Jorja Smith, and Jamie xx, among others. Check all details here.

    Updated on: Jan 23, 2026 12:02 AM IST
    By Ananya Das
    Singer-songwriter Harry Styles has announced dates for his tour, Together Together Tour 2026, with his 4th solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he shared a post giving a glimpse of the cities in which he will perform. He captioned it, “Together, Together. 2026.”

    Harry Styles' fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will release in March. (@Harry_Styles/X)
    Harry Styles' fourth solo album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, will release in March. (@Harry_Styles/X)

    Where will Harry Styles perform in 2026

    The singer will perform in seven cities globally from May to December. As per the announcement, 'Styles will only perform in these seven cities in 2026: Amsterdam, the Netherlands; London, England; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Mexico City; 30 dates in New York City; and Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

    Who will be the special guests at his concert

    The special guests include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

    More about the venues where Harry will perform

    He will perform for 30 nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Together Together will include 50 stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney. The 30 shows in Madison Square Garden are his only shows in the United States.

    Sat May 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Sun May 17 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Wed May 20 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Fri May 22 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Sat May 23 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Tue May 26 – Amsterdam, NL – Johan Cruijff ArenA

    Fri Jun 12 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Sat Jun 13 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Wed Jun 17 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Fri Jun 19 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Sat Jun 20 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Tue Jun 23 – London, UK – Wembley Stadium

    Fri Jul 17 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS

    Sat Jul 18 – São Paulo, BR – Estadio MorumBIS

    Fri Jul 31 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

    Sat Aug 01 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

    Wed Aug 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Aug 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Aug 29 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Sep 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Sep 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Sep 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Sep 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Sep 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Sep 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Sep 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Sep 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Sep 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Sep 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Sep 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Sep 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Oct 02 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Oct 03 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Oct 07 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Oct 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Oct 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Oct 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Oct 16 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Oct 17 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Oct 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Oct 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Oct 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Wed Oct 28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Oct 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Sat Oct 31 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

    Fri Nov 27 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

    Sat Nov 28 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

    Sat Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

    Sun Dec 13 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium

    Here's when ticket sales will begin

    Amsterdam: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am CET.

    London: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am GMT.

    New York: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 for August 26 through October 9th shows. General on sale begins Wednesday, February 4 for October 10th through October 31st shows.

    São Paulo: General on sale begins Wednesday, January 28 at 11 am BRT.

    Mexico City: General on sale begins Thursday, January 29 at 11 am CST.

    Melbourne: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 11 am AEDT.

    Sydney: General on sale begins Friday, January 30 at 2 pm AEDT.

    About Harry's new album

    Harry announced on Wednesday that his new single, Aperture, will be released this week. The song is set to drop on Thursday and will be the first track from his upcoming fourth album, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. Last week, he also shared that the full album will be released on March 6. The record will feature 12 songs and is being produced by Kid Harpoon, who previously worked with Styles on his 2022 album Harry's House.

    • Ananya Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ananya Das

      Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More

