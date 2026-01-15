Harry Styles announces new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally; sets release date in March

Harry Styles is ready to make 2026 his year! The singer announced his new album titled- Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

It will be released on March 6.

About the album The singer revealed the album cover on his Instagram account on Thursday, and fans are already excited to see what's in store this March. This album is a follow-up to 2022's Harry's House, which was a huge success and earned him three Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year recognition.

For ardent fans of the singer, the announcement did not come as a total surprise. This is because the singer has been teasing fans since last month with cryptic messages and posters. A website called webelongtogether.com surfaced, and billboards teasing a new song were seen across the US. Then, some social media users claimed that they received text messages and a voice memo from ‘HSHQ’ (Harry Styles Headquarters), revealing alleged lyrics of ‘We Belong Together’.

Last month, Styles posted an eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever on social media. The clip was from his last show of the tour in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in July 2023. The video concluded with the words ‘We belong together’.

Everything we know about the album According to a press release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally will contain 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon. The British songwriter and producer has been a close collaborator of Styles' since the beginning of his solo career, working on all of his albums since the singer's 2017 self-titled debut.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally is now available for preorder. Harry posted the link in his bio on Instagram.

It is also the singer's first project since his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne died in 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina.