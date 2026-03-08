Ryan Gosling vs Harry Styles: Why SNL fans are slamming the Grammy winner ahead of his hosting gig

Harry Styles still has a week to host Saturday Night Live; the pop star has already irked some viewers with his latest move. The 32-year-old crashed Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue today, leaving the Barbie actor ‘upstaged’. The two even shared a brief interaction. Harry Styles crashed Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue (X)

This came as Gosling, popular for his roles in The Notebook, La La Land, and Barbie, returned to host SNL alongside musical guest Gorillaz.

Harry Styles crashes Ryan Gosling's monologue Gosling was just going through his hosting when he suddenly spotted Styles seated in the audience. "What are you doing here, man?" the Barbie actor asked from the stage.

Styles said he had come to watch and ‘get a feel for it’.

"Yeah, that's so professional," Gosling added. "I just wish someone had told me."

"Can we just please get him off the screen?" he continued, looking at the cameraman who was wearing a ‘I love Harry’ shirt.

While all was fun during the episode, Styles' attendance irked some viewers.