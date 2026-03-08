Ryan Gosling vs Harry Styles: Why SNL fans are slamming the Grammy winner ahead of his hosting gig
Harry Styles still has a week to host Saturday Night Live; the pop star has already irked some viewers
Harry Styles still has a week to host Saturday Night Live; the pop star has already irked some viewers with his latest move. The 32-year-old crashed Ryan Gosling's SNL monologue today, leaving the Barbie actor ‘upstaged’. The two even shared a brief interaction.
This came as Gosling, popular for his roles in The Notebook, La La Land, and Barbie, returned to host SNL alongside musical guest Gorillaz.
Harry Styles crashes Ryan Gosling's monologue
Gosling was just going through his hosting when he suddenly spotted Styles seated in the audience. "What are you doing here, man?" the Barbie actor asked from the stage.
Styles said he had come to watch and ‘get a feel for it’.
"Yeah, that's so professional," Gosling added. "I just wish someone had told me."
"Can we just please get him off the screen?" he continued, looking at the cameraman who was wearing a ‘I love Harry’ shirt.
While all was fun during the episode, Styles' attendance irked some viewers.
Harry Styles faces flak
“Poor Ryan being upstaged by Harry,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
"This is funny. I hope Ryan Gosling comes back next episode and hijacks Harry Styles' monologue in retaliation lol," another one tweeted.
"Harry getting more attention on SNL than Ryan Gosling hosting," a third one added.
What did Ryan Gosling say in his SNL monologue?
Referring to Styles, Gosling continued: “I have a new movie coming out, it’s called Project Harry Styles. Nope — it’d be a good movie, though. … And people are saying it’s like ET meets Interstellar, which is crazy because those are like, what, two of the best films of all time, so they’re kind of like saying it’s like, what, double that? I don’t know, I didn’t say it.”
“I’ve always loved making films about space. It’s just something about them gives me perspective,” he added.
“I’m sorry, why are we on Harry’s side?” he questioned.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More