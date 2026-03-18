Dallas: Meteor seen in Texas night sky? Videos emerge after Cleveland, Ohio ‘explosion’

“Unidentified object captured in the sky Near Dallas appears to explode or burn up before reaching the ground,” one person wrote, sharing a clip where a vehicle is going on the road when it spots the object in the sky. The glowing object can be seen streaking across the sky.

An unidentified object was seen in the night skies of Dallas, Texas on Tuesday. Many claimed it was a meteor that exploded or burned up before reaching the ground. Alleged videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Dallas video sparks reactions online Several people reacted to the video of the object in the Dallas sky. “Whoa, that streak lit up the sky like crazy near Dallas! Looked intense from the highway at night—hope everyone's okay out there,” one person said on X. Another added “mysterious meteorite-like object streaking across the sky in Dallas or skydiver?”.

Yet another claimed it was alien life. “UFO captured in the sky Near Dallas appears to explode or burn up before reaching the ground. CRAZY TIMES," they said. One more person expressed doubts about the object being a meteor. “There has been a strange meteorite-like object in the sky in Dallas. To the best of my knowledge, meteors do not move like this,” they wrote on X.

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Amid confusion over the nature of the object, many turned to Grok for answers. The AI chatbot replied "That video dropped about an hour ago from someone driving in Dallas. It shows a bright orange streak moving across the dark sky with some shaky "up and down" from the car cam and excited commentary. No official meteor reports or news hits for a Dallas event tonight—recent fireballs were earlier this month elsewhere in TX/LA. Could be a small meteor, aircraft lights, or something mundane. Small ones happen daily without big coverage."

Reports of the Dallas incident come after people in Cleveland. Ohio claimed to hear an ‘explosion’ which NASA confirmed to be a meteor boom. As per NASA, the impact of the meteor on the ground was in Medina County, after it fragmented over Valley City. The space agency said the meteor originated from an asteroid, which fragmented over Ohio and Pennsylvania into several meteorites, before impacting and falling in Ohio's Medina County.