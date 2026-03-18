Dallas: Meteor seen in Texas night sky? Videos emerge after Cleveland, Ohio ‘explosion’
An unidentified object was seen in the night skies of Dallas with many claiming it was a meteor that exploded or burned up before reaching the ground.
An unidentified object was seen in the night skies of Dallas, Texas on Tuesday. Many claimed it was a meteor that exploded or burned up before reaching the ground. Alleged videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media.
“Unidentified object captured in the sky Near Dallas appears to explode or burn up before reaching the ground,” one person wrote, sharing a clip where a vehicle is going on the road when it spots the object in the sky. The glowing object can be seen streaking across the sky.
HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.
Dallas video sparks reactions online
Several people reacted to the video of the object in the Dallas sky. “Whoa, that streak lit up the sky like crazy near Dallas! Looked intense from the highway at night—hope everyone's okay out there,” one person said on X. Another added “mysterious meteorite-like object streaking across the sky in Dallas or skydiver?”.
Yet another claimed it was alien life. “UFO captured in the sky Near Dallas appears to explode or burn up before reaching the ground. CRAZY TIMES," they said. One more person expressed doubts about the object being a meteor. “There has been a strange meteorite-like object in the sky in Dallas. To the best of my knowledge, meteors do not move like this,” they wrote on X.
Also Read | What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents
Amid confusion over the nature of the object, many turned to Grok for answers. The AI chatbot replied "That video dropped about an hour ago from someone driving in Dallas. It shows a bright orange streak moving across the dark sky with some shaky "up and down" from the car cam and excited commentary. No official meteor reports or news hits for a Dallas event tonight—recent fireballs were earlier this month elsewhere in TX/LA. Could be a small meteor, aircraft lights, or something mundane. Small ones happen daily without big coverage."
Reports of the Dallas incident come after people in Cleveland. Ohio claimed to hear an ‘explosion’ which NASA confirmed to be a meteor boom. As per NASA, the impact of the meteor on the ground was in Medina County, after it fragmented over Valley City. The space agency said the meteor originated from an asteroid, which fragmented over Ohio and Pennsylvania into several meteorites, before impacting and falling in Ohio's Medina County.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More