Ohio meteor: Olmstead Falls bus stop camera captures dramatic footage; details on impact crater

A dramatic footage of a meteor, which was first spotted in the US skies above Lake Erie, was captured by the security camera at the bus stop on Olmstead Falls, in Cuyahoga County, in the suburbs of Cleveland.

On Tuesday, a loud boom heard near Cleveland , Ohio, was confirmed as a meteor by NASA after hours of speculation. In an update, NASA said that the meteor originated from an asteroid, which fragmented over Ohio and Pennsylvania into several meteorites, before impacting and falling in Ohio's Medina County.

Ohio residents first spotted the meteor around 9am local time on Tuesday. Per NASA, the official time of the meteor being spotted in the sky was 8:57am over Lake Erie in Lorain.

Cleveland Meteor Impact: Did It Cause A Crater? As of now, there are no reports of the meteorite forming a crater at its impact point. As NASA said, the impact of the meteor on the ground was in Medina County, after it fragmented over Valley City. The exact points of impact are not known.

NASA said that the meteor was six foot in diameter and 6 feet in diameter and weighed about 7 tons before it disintegrated. No injuries have been reported, so far.

Also read: What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents

The update from NASA read: "The fireball - caused by a small asteroid nearly 6 feet in diameter and weighing about 7 tons - moved southeast at 45,000 mph before fragmenting over Valley City. The fragments continued on to the south, producing meteorites in the vicinity of Medina County, Ohio."