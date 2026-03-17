Ohio meteor: Olmstead Falls bus stop camera captures dramatic footage; details on impact crater
NASA confirmed a loud boom in Cleveland was a meteor from an asteroid that broke apart over Ohio and Pennsylvania, with fragments landing in Medina County.
On Tuesday, a loud boom heard near Cleveland, Ohio, was confirmed as a meteor by NASA after hours of speculation. In an update, NASA said that the meteor originated from an asteroid, which fragmented over Ohio and Pennsylvania into several meteorites, before impacting and falling in Ohio's Medina County.
A dramatic footage of a meteor, which was first spotted in the US skies above Lake Erie, was captured by the security camera at the bus stop on Olmstead Falls, in Cuyahoga County, in the suburbs of Cleveland.
Here's the video:
Ohio residents first spotted the meteor around 9am local time on Tuesday. Per NASA, the official time of the meteor being spotted in the sky was 8:57am over Lake Erie in Lorain.
Cleveland Meteor Impact: Did It Cause A Crater?
As of now, there are no reports of the meteorite forming a crater at its impact point. As NASA said, the impact of the meteor on the ground was in Medina County, after it fragmented over Valley City. The exact points of impact are not known.
NASA said that the meteor was six foot in diameter and 6 feet in diameter and weighed about 7 tons before it disintegrated. No injuries have been reported, so far.
Also read: What caused ‘loud boom’ in Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania? NWS gives update amid panic among Cleveland residents
The update from NASA read: "The fireball - caused by a small asteroid nearly 6 feet in diameter and weighing about 7 tons - moved southeast at 45,000 mph before fragmenting over Valley City. The fragments continued on to the south, producing meteorites in the vicinity of Medina County, Ohio."
Here's another video of the meteor captured by National Weather Service (NWS) employee on Jared Rackley in Pittsburgh. The NWS also provided an update saying that it was likely a meteor, though they did not confirm the same.
According to Cleveland News 19, the meteor was also spotted by residents of Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Michigan, District of Columbia, Illinois and also Indiana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More