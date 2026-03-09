Where is William McCasland? Expert reveals why UFO-linked ex-general's disappearance is ‘grave national security crisis'
Retired Air Force major general William Neil McCasland, 68, went missing on February 28 after leaving his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on foot.
The disappearance of retired Air Force major general William Neil McCasland, who has deep expertise about UFOs, constitutes a “grave national security crisis,” an investigative journalist has said. McCasland, 68, went missing on February 28 after leaving his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on foot, per the New York Post. Left his phone behind.
A missing persons investigation is underway. The FBI has joined the probe.
“This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head,” journalist Ross Coulthart said in the latest edition of his ‘Reality Check’ podcast.
Read More | Bloodied gloves, blood-stained rock: Arizona couple's chilling discovery amid Nancy Guthrie search
He claimed that McCasland may even know what the US government might be hiding regarding extraterrestrials.
‘A grave national security crisis for the United States of America’
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office earlier issued a Silver Alert for McCasland. They urged the public to help locate him, adding that authorities are even more concerned about him due to his “medical issues.”
McCasland, during his Air Force career, headed up research at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. There, he oversaw classified space weapons programs, according to Coulthart.
There are rumors that the base, located near Dayton, Ohio, possesses fragments of extraterrestrial debris allegedly from UFO hotspot Roswell, New Mexico.
Read More | Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman lands in Tucson amid search for Nancy, sparks anger: 'Where has he been?'
Coulthart further noted that McCasland’s vanishing coincided with President Donald Trump making overtures about the US government’s knowledge about UFOs. He said the ex-general was supportive of providing more information to the public about those classified topics.
“The timing is screechingly relevant,” Coulthart said. “The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More