Where is William McCasland? Expert reveals why UFO-linked ex-general's disappearance is ‘grave national security crisis'

The disappearance of retired Air Force major general William Neil McCasland, who has deep expertise about UFOs, constitutes a “grave national security crisis,” an investigative journalist has said. McCasland, 68, went missing on February 28 after leaving his Albuquerque, New Mexico, home on foot, per the New York Post. Left his phone behind. William McCasland's disappearance a ‘national security crisis,' expert claims (United States Air Force)

A missing persons investigation is underway. The FBI has joined the probe.

“This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head,” journalist Ross Coulthart said in the latest edition of his ‘Reality Check’ podcast.

He claimed that McCasland may even know what the US government might be hiding regarding extraterrestrials.

‘A grave national security crisis for the United States of America’ The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office earlier issued a Silver Alert for McCasland. They urged the public to help locate him, adding that authorities are even more concerned about him due to his “medical issues.”

McCasland, during his Air Force career, headed up research at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. There, he oversaw classified space weapons programs, according to Coulthart.

There are rumors that the base, located near Dayton, Ohio, possesses fragments of extraterrestrial debris allegedly from UFO hotspot Roswell, New Mexico.

Coulthart further noted that McCasland’s vanishing coincided with President Donald Trump making overtures about the US government’s knowledge about UFOs. He said the ex-general was supportive of providing more information to the public about those classified topics.

“The timing is screechingly relevant,” Coulthart said. “The fact that Gen. Neil McCasland has disappeared off the face of the earth is a grave national security crisis for the United States of America. This is a man with some of the most sensitive secrets of the United States in his head.”