Who is William McCasland? Retired US Air Force General reported missing, case draws parallels to Nancy Guthrie

Retired Major General William McCasland, 68, a prominent figure in US aerospace research and military leadership, has been reported missing since Friday, February 27. McCasland's disappearance has prompted local authorities to issue a Silver Alert for his safe return. William McCasland, a retired Major General and aerospace leader, was reported missing in Albuquerque. Parallels seen with Nancy Guthrie missing case (BCSO | Instagram )

McCasland was last seen around 11 a.m near Quail Run Court NE in Albuquerque, and concerns have mounted due to his ongoing medical issues.

McCasland weighs 160 pounds and stands five feet eleven inches tall, according to a news release from Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) spokesperson Deanna Aragon, who has gray hair and blue eyes.

Who is William McCasland? McCasland graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1979 and went on to earn a master’s and doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Over a 34-year Air Force career, McCasland held pivotal positions in space systems, air research and acquisition, and defence technology development.

McCasland notably served as commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he oversaw expansive research portfolios with a global workforce of more than 10,000 personnel.

According to his US Air Force profile, he was "responsible for managing the Air Force's $2.2 billion science and technology program as well as additional customer-funded research and development of $2.2 billion" in that role.

McCasland is also a board member of the Kirtland Partnership Committee and a former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory and Phillips Research Site at Kirtland.

After retiring from active duty, McCasland continued to work in technology and defence sectors, including serving as director of technology at Applied Technology Associates.

McCasland's disappearance and ongoing search Aragon stated that New Mexico Search and Rescue was supporting the inquiry about McCasland on Sunday afternoon. The Silver Alert was issued due to both McCasland’s disappearance and his medical issues, which have heightened concerns for his welfare.

The BCSO posted an image of McCasland on social media platforms and wrote, "Due to his medical issues, law enforcement is concerned for his safety." He was last seen at 11 a.m. His clothing and direction of travel were unknown."

Col. Justin Secrest, commander of the 377th Air Base Wing at Kirtland Air Force Base, said base leadership is coordinating with local authorities and has expressed support and concern for McCasland’s family during the search.

Similarities with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance McCasland is known to hold one of the most powerful positions in the US Air Force.

His mysterious disappearance made some social media users compare it to the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie. Similar to Guthrie, 84, McCasland, 68, is an elderly individual with some notoriety and health problems who vanished out of nowhere in the American Southwest.

However, authorities have not stated that McCasland, of New Mexico, was kidnapped, unlike Guthrie, and there is no evidence of any connection beyond that.