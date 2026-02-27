‘Longest ever kill in military history’: Air Force showcases S-400 intercept | Watch

An on-screen caption declares, “Longest ever kill recorded in military history. Enemy may be out of sight but never out of reach,” with the IAF describing the strike as the longest-range intercept on record, ANI reported.

The video shows radar systems locking onto a distant airborne target before a missile is launched and destroys it far beyond visual range.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released footage of the S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ long-range air defence missile system in action, saying it achieved the longest-range intercept ever recorded in military history.

The video also mentions Operation Sindoor, conducted against Pakistan-based terror groups in May 2025. According to IAF officials, the S-400 system played a crucial role during the operation and was used to strike a target approximately 300 km inside Pakistani territory.

The footage was released ahead of the exercise Vayu Shakti-2026, a major air power demonstration scheduled to take place at Pokhran in Rajasthan, where the IAF will showcase its operational capabilities.

What is S-400 Triumf? The S-400 Triumf is a long-range surface-to-air missile defence system developed by Russia’s Almaz-Antey.

In Indian service, it is commonly referred to as the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ and is operated by the IAF.

India signed a $5.4 billion contract with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 regiments, with deliveries beginning in 2021.

The system is designed to detect, track and neutralise a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, surveillance planes, drones, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles.

Exercise Vayu Shakti-2026 will also feature a range of fighter aircraft and helicopters, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Hawk jets, as well as transport aircraft and rotary-wing platforms.