Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Longest ever kill in military history’: Air Force showcases S-400 intercept | Watch

    The video shows radar systems locking onto a distant airborne target before a missile is launched and destroys it far beyond visual range.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 9:22 PM IST
    Written by Priyanjali Narayan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday released footage of the S-400 ‘Sudarshan’ long-range air defence missile system in action, saying it achieved the longest-range intercept ever recorded in military history.

    The video shows radar systems locking onto a distant airborne target before a missile is launched and destroys it far beyond visual range. (X/ANI)
    The video shows radar systems locking onto a distant airborne target before a missile is launched and destroys it far beyond visual range. (X/ANI)

    The video shows radar systems locking onto a distant airborne target before a missile is launched and destroys it far beyond visual range.

    An on-screen caption declares, “Longest ever kill recorded in military history. Enemy may be out of sight but never out of reach,” with the IAF describing the strike as the longest-range intercept on record, ANI reported.

    The video also mentions Operation Sindoor, conducted against Pakistan-based terror groups in May 2025. According to IAF officials, the S-400 system played a crucial role during the operation and was used to strike a target approximately 300 km inside Pakistani territory.

    The footage was released ahead of the exercise Vayu Shakti-2026, a major air power demonstration scheduled to take place at Pokhran in Rajasthan, where the IAF will showcase its operational capabilities.

    Also Read | India, Russia in talks to acquire 5 more S-400 air defence systems

    What is S-400 Triumf?

    The S-400 Triumf is a long-range surface-to-air missile defence system developed by Russia’s Almaz-Antey.

    In Indian service, it is commonly referred to as the ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ and is operated by the IAF.

    India signed a $5.4 billion contract with Russia in 2018 for five S-400 regiments, with deliveries beginning in 2021.

    The system is designed to detect, track and neutralise a wide range of aerial threats, including fighter aircraft, surveillance planes, drones, cruise missiles and certain ballistic missiles.

    Exercise Vayu Shakti-2026 will also feature a range of fighter aircraft and helicopters, including Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Sukhoi-30MKI, MiG-29 and Hawk jets, as well as transport aircraft and rotary-wing platforms.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/‘Longest Ever Kill In Military History’: Air Force Showcases S-400 Intercept | Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes