Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah addresses ‘irresponsible and cruel’ family theories after kidnapping
Savannah Guthrie has defended her family and rejected rumors as the search for her missing mother continues.
Nearly two months after her 84-year-old mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, Savannah Guthrie is speaking out and she has shut down speculation that her own family members may have been involved in the disappearance.
In an emotional appearance on the March 26 episode of Today, Savannah has pushed back hard against theories circulating online that her sister Annie Guthrie, brother-in-law Tomasso Cioni or brother Camron Guthrie had any role in their mother's abduction.
"It's unbearable and it piles pain upon pain," she told co-host Hoda Kotb.
"There are no words. I don't understand, I'll never understand. No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother-in-law. No one protected my mom more than my brother,” she added.
She also spoke about what her mother means to the entire family. "We love her and she is our shining light," she said. "She is our matriarch. She is all we have."
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah drops bombshell on suspect's motive; shares ransom details
FBI search of Annie's home was routine, authorities say
The search of Annie’s home on February 7 led to a lot of speculation. However, authorities later said the search was simply "part of the normal course" of the investigation. It was a routine step in missing person cases and not a sign that she had done anything wrong.
Savannah said what helped clear her family in the eyes of the public was the doorbell camera footage from outside her mother Nancy’s home. The FBI said the video showed a man with a black backpack standing outside the house around the time Nancy went missing.
"I'm glad and grateful to the investigators and the technology companies that were able to find that video," Savannah said in the interview, "to, I hope — at least with people of good heart and compassion — stop the irresponsible and cruel speculation that had started to swirl."
Also Read: Nancy Guthrie abducted a result of snap decision by amateur? Expert weighs in on troubling possibility
However, seeing the footage was also very painful for her. Savannah said the images were deeply disturbing and made her think about what her mother might have gone through.
"It's just absolutely terrifying," she reflected. "It's just totally terrifying and I can't imagine that that is who she saw standing over her bed. I can't, that's too much."
However, the investigation still active and no suspects has been publicly identified yet and Guthrie family continues to wait for the answers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More