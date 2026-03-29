Woman's body found in Arizona canal; is it connected to Nancy Guthrie case? Scottsdale police provide update
Someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale, Arizona, found the body at around 8 am on Saturday, March 28.
A woman's body has been found in a canal in Arizona, sparking speculation on whether it could be related to the Nancy Guthrie case. Someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale, Arizona, found the body at around 8 am on Saturday, March 28.
The Scottsdale Police Department issued a statement on X as they launched a death investigation.
“A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th,” the Scottsdale Police Department wrote. “Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water.”
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“Responding police and fire personnel coordinated with SRP and CAP to recover the body from the water and begin the death investigation. Scottsdale detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the scene to collect evidence and thoroughly document the scene. Due to the condition of the body, investigators are initially unable to confirm if there are traumatic injuries present. The investigation is still in the early stages as detectives work to confirm the identity of the person and how they ended up in the canal,” the statement added.
It concluded, “The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death. The Scottsdale Police report number for this case is 2606480.”
Is this related to the Nancy Guthrie case?
Some X users questioned in the comment section of the post if this is related to the Nancy Guthrie case. The Scottsdale Police Department replied to one of the comments, confirming that it is not. “This is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case,” it wrote.
Savannah Guthrie recently appeared for her first interview after her mother’s disappearance. After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.
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"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."
Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More