Woman's body found in Arizona canal; is it connected to Nancy Guthrie case? Scottsdale police provide update

“Responding police and fire personnel coordinated with SRP and CAP to recover the body from the water and begin the death investigation. Scottsdale detectives and crime scene specialists responded to the scene to collect evidence and thoroughly document the scene. Due to the condition of the body, investigators are initially unable to confirm if there are traumatic injuries present. The investigation is still in the early stages as detectives work to confirm the identity of the person and how they ended up in the canal,” the statement added.

“A death investigation is underway after an adult woman's body was recovered from a canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads on March 28th,” the Scottsdale Police Department wrote. “Police and fire personnel were first called to the area around 8 a.m. after someone walking along the canal saw the body in the water.”

A woman's body has been found in a canal in Arizona, sparking speculation on whether it could be related to the Nancy Guthrie case . Someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads in Scottsdale, Arizona, found the body at around 8 am on Saturday, March 28.

It concluded, “The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will ultimately determine the cause of death. The Scottsdale Police report number for this case is 2606480.”

Is this related to the Nancy Guthrie case? Some X users questioned in the comment section of the post if this is related to the Nancy Guthrie case. The Scottsdale Police Department replied to one of the comments, confirming that it is not. “This is not related to the Nancy Guthrie case,” it wrote.

Savannah Guthrie recently appeared for her first interview after her mother’s disappearance. After Nancy’s disappearance, Savannah took a long break from her job as the ‘Today’ show host. She has now finally returned to the morning show for her first televised interview since the nightmare began.

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"We are in agony. It is unbearable," Savannah said in a preview for the sit-down. "I wake up every night in the middle of the night, every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror. And it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now."

Nancy was last seen just before 10 pm on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. No suspect has been named in Nancy’s disappearance yet.