Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie's big admission about Tommaso Cioni, Annie amid rumors; ‘no one took better care…’
TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, spoke out amid the search for her mother Nancy Guthrie and slammed speculations surrounding Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni.
TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie spoke out for the first time in an interview after her mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing. The 84-year-old's family reported her missing on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona the night before.
Though Savannah has been seen in front of the camera after Guthrie's kidnapping, they were mostly to speak out about the ransom or plead with the kidnappers for their mother's return.
However, Savannah, in her recent interview with Hoda Kotb, made her feelings about the case clear including the many speculations surrounding Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni.
Savannah Guthrie on Annie, Tommaso Cioni
Before coming to Savannah's feelings about her sister and brother in law, it would be important to note that both of them have been subjected to immense public speculation.
This comes after former News Nation journalist Ashleigh Banfield suggested that Cioni might be a suspect. Not only was this particular theory knocked down by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, but sheriff Chris Nanos himself later clarified that none of the Guthrie family members were suspects in the matter.
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Public interest in Cioni and Annie came from the fact that Guthrie had had dinner with her daughter the night she's believed to have been taken. Her son-in-law, Cioni, reportedly dropped her off home, which is close by. This made Annie and Cioni among the last people to see Guthrie before she was taken.
Speaking about the kind of public scrutiny Annie and Cioni were subjected to, Savannah said “There are no words. No one took better care of my mom than my sister and brother in law. No one protected my mom more than my brother.” She noted that the very thought of someone in her family being responsible for anything that happened to Guthrie is ‘unbearable and piles pain upon pain’.
Speculation about Cioni has extended to his bandmates and there was a lot of buzz over the authorities not returning their car, though they'd said that the delay was so the car could be put back in the original condition in which it was taken.
Meanwhile, Savannah also spoke about her brother Camron and said it was he who had worked that Guthrie was kidnapped for ransom. “Do you think because of me? And he said I'm sorry sweetie, but yeah maybe,” Savannah said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More