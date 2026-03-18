Who is Kristin Ramsey? 5 things to know on suspect arrested in Ashley Oakland's 2011 murder

Kristin Elizabeth Ramsey, a 53-year-old woman from Woodward, Iowa, was arrested on Tuesday for Ashley Oakland's murder, nearly 15 years after it happened on April 8, 2011. As of now, West Des Moines police have not confirmed the charges against her. Representational. (Unsplash)

West Des Moines Police Department said in a press release on Wednesday that they arrested Ramsey in the cold case that has puzzled investigators for over a decade. A press conference will be held on the arrest of Kristin Ramsey, on Wednesday, 9am, the department said.

The murder of Ashley Oakland was one of the high-profile unsolved cases in Iowa, if not in the entire United States. Ramsey's arrest marks a major breakthrough that never came for years despite a whopping $150,000 reward for information related to the suspect.

In this article, we will look at what is known and not known about Kristin Ramsey under five key points.

Who Is Kristin Ramsey? 5 Things To Know 1. Kristin Ramsey is from Woodward, Iowa, which is 30–35 miles (about an hour's journey) from Grinnell, where Ashley Okland was killed.

2. She is 53 years old: West Des Moines Police confirmed that Kristin Ramsey is 53 years old. The police have not commented on her relationship with Ashley Oakland.

3. Kristin Ramsey is being held at Dallas County Jail, the police confirmed. Her bond has been set at $2 million. A mugshot of Kristin Ramsey surfaced on the arrest records at Dallas County Jail.

Here's the mugshot: