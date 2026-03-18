Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent points at critical clue in suspect video; ‘could this explain…’

"Could this explain lighting differences in the background in these 2 photos?” Coffindaffer wondered.

Referring to unconfirmed reports on NewsNation that the FBI was seeking security footage from January 11 and January 24 from Guthrie's neighbors, Coffindaffer wrote on X that, “A neighbor says the FBI asked her for video footage on 1/11 and 1/24 and reviewed it there. 1/11 was a waning crescent moon (1% -49% illumination), 1/24 was a waxing crescent (1% to 49%) and 2/1 was a full moon (100% moonlight).

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer pointed to lunar activity as a possible explanation for the varying lighting in the images.

A former FBI agent has offered a new theory about the surveillance images released in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie , the mother of Savannah Guthrie saying that the moon may explain differences in lighting seen across the photos.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie case: FBI finds fresh images from Arizona home; critical clue still missing

What the surveillance footage shows On February 10, the FBI released video from a doorbell camera showing a man wearing a ski mask, a jacket, long pants, gloves and a handgun holster on Nancy Guthrie's porch on the night she disappeared. Reports later indicated the same masked man was spotted at Guthrie's house on an earlier date as well.

The FBI described the suspect as a male about 5-foot-9 or 5-foot-10 with an average build, carrying a 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Authorities respond to image differences The Pima County Sheriff's Department last month said it is aware of differences in the suspect’s clothing in the images, including with and without a backpack.

However, officials said there were no timestamps on the images and added that, "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."

The sheriff's department said in a statement that, "The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras. At this time, we will not comment on the details or status of this analysis."

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah 'livid' as FBI probes two key dates that may crack the case

Background of the case Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home in Tucson, Arizona on February 1 and the search for her has now crossed six weeks and still there are no signs of her whereabouts. No arrests have been made yet.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has also warned that Nancy was "targeted" and that whoever abducted her may strike again.