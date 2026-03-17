Nancy Guthrie: Big update emerges about Uber ride footage before her disappearance

Amid the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, fresh information is surfacing regarding the Uber ride she took the evening prior to her disappearance. Nancy Guthrie's Uber ride: Investigators reviewed the driver's account and video footage before her disappearance. (Getty Images via AFP)

Earlier, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department stated that Guthrie, 84, used an Uber service to reach her elder daughter Annie Guthrie’s residence for dinner on Saturday, January 31. Subsequently, that same evening, Annie’s spouse, Tommaso Cioni, drove Nancy back home at approximately 9:45 p.m. local time. While authorities have spoken with the Uber driver, an investigative reporter has uncovered new details concerning that segment of the probe, People reported.

Also Read: Sheriff gives update on Nancy Guthrie kidnapper: ‘We believe we know why he did this’

‘They found nothing…’: Dave Mack on Nancy Guthrie's Uber ride footage Investigative journalist Dave Mack addressed the case on Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, disclosing that investigators spoke with the Uber driver who drove Guthrie and examined video footage recorded inside the vehicle. However, this footage has not been made available to the public. The journalist stated that officials discovered nothing out of the ordinary during the ride, calling it a standard pick-up and drop-off before Nancy subsequently returned home.

“The Uber driver turned over all the video from inside the vehicle. This was looked at by the investigation. They found nothing of substance of anything of Nancy Guthrie in the vehicle, anything she said, her demeanor, nothing was mentioned,” the journalist told Grace, as per People.

“They interviewed the Uber driver at length. And again, there was nothing to report. It was just a regular pick up and drop off. Remember, Guthrie only took the Uber, leaving her house and going to Annie [Guthrie] and Tommaso [Cioni],” he added.

He further pointed out that the video featuring the Uber driver has been submitted to law enforcement, but has not yet been made available to the public.

Nancy Guthrie latest update Meanwhile, the investigators have retrieved additional footage from cameras located at the Arizona residence where the 84-year-old Nancy went missing. The inquiry is still being conducted by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, as officials persist in analyzing evidence and scrutinizing the events that transpired weeks before her disappearance.

Nancy went missing from her home in Tucson on February 1. Authorities suspect that she may have been kidnapped during the early morning hours. The search has now progressed into its seventh week, with no arrests made so far.