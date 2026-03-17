Nancy Guthrie case: FBI finds fresh images from Arizona home; critical clue still missing

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah Guthrie have recovered additional images from cameras at her Arizona home. FBI pulls images from Nancy's home cameras but found nothing. (REUTERS)

Sources told ABC News that the FBI recently recovered thumbnail images from motion-activated cameras placed around Nancy’s property in Tucson. The cameras were pointed at the backyard, side yard and swimming pool area.

What the cameras captured According to sources who spoke to ABC News, in recent weeks, the FBI was able to pull thumbnail images from motion-activated cameras that were pointed at the backyard, side yard and swimming pool of Nancy's property. However, none of the footage recorded anything suspicious and nothing was captured from the night of her abduction.

On Friday, March 13, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed it "continues to analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras," adding that it would not comment on the details or status of the analysis at this time.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah 'livid' as FBI probes two key dates that may crack the case

Sheriff warns suspect may strike again In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, March 12, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos issued a stark warning that the person responsible for Nancy's disappearance could target someone else.

Nanos said investigators believe Nancy was "targeted," though they are not entirely certain. "It'd be silly to tell people, 'Don't worry about it. You're not his target.' You could be," he said, referring to the apparent kidnapper.

However, the sheriff did not explain why investigators think the suspect might strike again and did not give any additional details about other theories related to Nancy’s disappearance.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Police give latest on suspect's motive; ‘could strike again’

Investigation remains active In an update on February 27, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation remains ongoing.

"This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted," the department said.

Officials added that detectives are continuing to focus on the case and that patrol officers will maintain a presence in Nancy's neighborhood.

Additionally on February 24, Savannah announced that the family had raised the reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery or an arrest in the case to up to $1 million.