In a recent update on X, Briana wrote, “Multiple people have asked me what the status is on Annie Guthrie’s car after it was taken for processing in the case. I asked PCSD today and just received this response: “All we can say at this time, the vehicle is still part of the investigation.””

Meanwhile, Jennifer Greenberg, a survivor who works in abuse cases and the author of ‘Not Forsaken: A Story of Life After Abuse: How Faith Brought One Woman from Victim to Survivor,’ has shared an insight into why Annie’s car may have been seized, even though she and other family members have been cleared of any suspicion in the search for Nancy.

with her daughter Savannah Guthrie offering a $1 million reward for the return of the 84-year-old. While Nancy remains missing, Briana Whitney, True Crime Correspondent for azfamily 3TV CBS 5, has shared an update on Annie Guthrie’s car.

While many wondered why Annie’s car would be part of the probe, Greenberg wrote, “I often work in abuse cases, and one way stalkers sometimes track their victim is by sticking an air tag on their vehicle. If the kidnapper tracked Nancy from Annie’s to her home, that’s possibly how, and could explain the car being evidence.”

One user replied, saying, “For that long? Because of an air tag? Unlikely,” to which Greenberg responded, “Prints, DNA, absolutely.”

Amazon.in says of Greenberg’s book, “Jenn Greenberg was abused by her church-going father. Yet she is still a Christian. In this courageous, compelling book, she reflects on how God brought life and hope in the darkest of situations. Jenn shows how the gospel enables survivors to navigate issues of guilt, forgiveness, love, and value. And she challenges church leaders to protect the vulnerable among their congregations. Her reflections offer Biblical truths and gospel hope that can help survivors of abuse as well as those who walk alongside them.”

Nancy Guthrie’s family cleared There were past claims and speculations that Annie’s car had been seized as part of the investigation. However, at the time, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that a car had been seized, but did not state who the vehicle belonged to.

“The car that was at the home, it’s just standard investigative practices. It’s part of the search warrant scene. The court orders, we pull it out of there and do our scene processing with the vehicle,” Nanos said at a press conference earlier this year.

Nancy’s family, including Annie’s husband Tommaso Cioni, has been cleared of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman, police said. However, a suspect has still not been named.

“The Guthrie family – to include all siblings and spouses – has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said Monday, February 16.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

This means that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.